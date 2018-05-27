Maybe you grumbled about Tacoma's plastic bag rules, but official complaints were low

SHARE COPY LINK Official complaints over the Tacoma's Bring Your Own Bag ordinance were low. The city's customer support service system logged just 22 complaints for 34 businesses from July 24 to May 11 of this year. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Official complaints over the Tacoma's Bring Your Own Bag ordinance were low. The city's customer support service system logged just 22 complaints for 34 businesses from July 24 to May 11 of this year. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com