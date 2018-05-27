Maybe you grumbled about Tacoma's plastic bag rules, but official complaints were low

Remember the great plastic-bag crackdown of 2017?
Tacoma's Bring Your Own Bag ordinance was modeled after those in other cities and intended to help reduce littering and the need for, and ultimately production of, plastic bags, which have been cited as a danger to marine life, among other ecological hazards.
The city recently shared with The News Tribune an accounting of complaints over the ordinance, which went into effect July 12.
Turns out, Tacoma has rolled with this program pretty well, based on complaints registered to the city’s 311 customer support service. The service logged just 22 complaints for 34 businesses from July 24, 2017, to May 11, 2018.
The biggest number of complaints came from charging EBT customers for bags.
Distribution of thin bags was the second-most popular complaint.
The rest of the complaints, in descending order:
▪ Not allowing customers to use their own bags.
▪ Not charging customers for bags.
▪ Charging for paper produce bags.
“Each complaint was resolved with a single educational visit with exception of 2 businesses, which required second visit each,” according to the city report.
Complaints logged through the 311 system were resolved within two business days.
