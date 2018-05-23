Teen missing for 2 weeks might be with sex offender. Police say she's at risk

A 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl missing for two weeks might be with a convicted sex offender, police said.
Lileana “Lily” Christopherson left her home May 9 and took a bus to Federal Way.
She was last seen at an apartment on 327th Lane in Federal Way.
Lily is known to frequent the Commons and the nearby transit center.
Police classified her as an “at-risk” missing juvenile and said she has never left home for more than three days.
She may be with Christopher R. Fitzpatrick, a 39-year-old sex offender believed to frequent the same Federal Way areas as Lily.
Fitzpatrick is wanted for failing to verify his addresses with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, records show.
He pleaded guilty in 2003 to third-degree assault and felony harassment for threatening his wife and repeatedly raping her. When police arrested him at a Fife motel, he was having sex with a 16-year-old girl who was tied to the bed, charging papers show.
Fitzpatrick has two convictions for failing to register as a sex offender and a warrant was issued for him in 2016 on a third count of failing to register.
Lily is described as white, 5 feet 2 and 120 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes. The teen has a small scar next to her left eye.
Anyone with information on Lily’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
