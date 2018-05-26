The bishop who stole the show at Prince Harry's wedding is coming to Olympia next month

The bishop who became a breakout star of last weekend’s royal wedding will speak in Olympia next month as part of a tour of Western Washington.
The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, gave the sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last Saturday, a stirring address that started with a quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the “redemptive power of love” and went on to reference slavery and colonialism.
His appearance stood out in the otherwise staid ceremony, inspiring an impression on "Saturday Night Live" and untold reactions on Twitter.
Curry will speak at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Olympia on June 16, part of a previously scheduled four-day tour of the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia that also will include stops in Seattle, Bellingham and Vancouver.
“We happen to have the dumb luck of having him come the month after he set Windsor Castle on fire,” said the Rev. Robert Laird, rector at St. John’s. “It’s a big deal. Episcopalians have known he’s a really good speaker — he was an in-house rock star — and now everyone else knows.”
Curry will speak at St. John’s beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Right Rev. Greg Rickel, who leads the Episcopal Diocese of Olympia, will facilitate a conversation on Curry's work as presiding bishop and his experience at the royal wedding.
The event is open to the public. Officials are expecting a standing room-only crowd.
St. John’s is located at 114 20th Ave. SE in Olympia.
