Waterside service honors those lost serving at sea

Organized by the Thurston County Veterans Council Sunday's annual Waterside Service at Percival Landing honors those in the military who died while serving at sea.
Steve Bloom
Local

Plastic-bag crackdown causes minimal grief

Official complaints over the Tacoma's Bring Your Own Bag ordinance were low. The city's customer support service system logged just 22 complaints for 34 businesses from July 24 to May 11 of this year.

Military News

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.