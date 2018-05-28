Area families come together in Tacoma for Memorial Day of Remembrance

A chilly Memorial Day morning gave way to sun and music after a poignant ceremony in Tacoma to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
War Memorial Park, just off Sixth Avenue, was the setting Monday for the 11th Annual Day of Remembrance, presented by the Tacoma Historical Society and Edward B. Rhodes/Parkland Post 2 American Legion.
The event's main speaker was Brig. Gen. James S. Moore, Commander 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, JBLM, who quoted from the last stanza of the poem "In Flanders Fields" by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian poet:
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
Moore noted that when the poem was written the U.S. had yet to enter World War I, and in the years since, "We remember the 1.2 million American service members who gave their all as the price of freedom since the Revolutionary War."
"The cost of war is ultimately not counted in terms of lives lost," he said, "but in the hearts of millions more: wives, husbands, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers who bear the burden of going on without them."
After expressing gratitude to Gold Star wives and family members, he added, "We are humbled by your sacrifice, inspired by your resilience, and grateful for your continued service to our communities, and this nation."
Leslie McCoy, a retired registered nurse who's lived in Tacoma more than three decades, said this was her second time attending.
"I've enjoyed it both times," she said. "It's such an honor. ... It's just right, it's humble, not so huge.
"I was born in Connecticut so I'm not connected to the local names listed on the stones here, but I'm proud to be an American."
