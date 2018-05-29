House Speaker Paul Ryan to raise money for GOP in North Carolina

Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan will host a series of private fundraisers throughout North Carolina early next week, hoping to help Republicans keep their majority in the House in November's mid-term elections and, in one case, heal wounds over a divisive GOP primary.

Ryan's visit is to "raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the midterms," according to a spokesman for Team Ryan, his personal political operation.

Former Charlotte Pastor Mark Harris, who defeated incumbent House Rep. Robert Pittenger in the GOP primary on May 8, will attend the Ryan fundraiser in Charlotte, said Andy Yates, Harris’ campaign consultant.

His attendance will signal a coalescing of Harris’ campaign with the Republican political establishment that largely backed Pittenger, a three-term incumbent, Yates said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Ryan's political action committee, Prosperity Action, donated $5,000 to Pittenger in January. Pittenger has refused to say he will back Harris in the November general election against Democrat Dan McCready.

"I think it shows that the party at a national level is united behind Pastor Harris, is excited that he’s on the ballot, and looking forward to doing whatever they can to help with his election this fall," Yates said. "Speaker Ryan being here shows that this is an important district for the national party and that the party is unified behind Dr. Harris and wants to see him be successful this fall."

Harris’ campaign has raised more than $572,566, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings. He received no contributions from political party committees and only $6,000 from other political action committees.

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican and 2012 GOP nominee for vice president, announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election in November, but intends to remain in his post as House speaker through the elections.

Republicans are trying to buck the historical trend of midterm elections favoring the party not in the White House. Democrats need to flip 24 Republican-held seats to take control of the House of Representatives.

Ryan raised an off-year record $44 million in 2017 and transferred $32 million to the National Republican Campaign Committee in January. Ryan gave $5,000 to 143 GOP members in January for their 2018 re-election bids. In addition to Pittenger, he donated to North Carolina Reps. George Holding, Virginia Foxx, Mark Walker, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson and Patrick McHenry.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Ryan-aligned Super PAC, has raised more than $42 million this campaign cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records. It has spent about $18.5 million so far. The CLF announced in April that it would advertise digitally in support of Rep. Ted Budd, a Davie County Republican, who faces Democrat Kathy Manning of Greensboro in November.

Ryan is expected to be in Winston-Salem on June 3, in Raleigh and Charlotte on June 4, and in Wilmington for a morning event on June 5.