Fishing wire wasn't meant to hurt a motorcyclist. It was meant to make a teddy bear float

It was supposed to be a prank.
Two 15-year-old girls wanted to string up a teddy bear in the middle of a Graham road so it would appear to float over passing drivers.
But before they finished setting up the fishing line on Snellstron Bush Road Friday night, a motorcyclist drove through.
Alex Teston was pulled backward by the neck and nearly thrown from his motorcycle. He sustained injuries to his neck.
He kept riding, and the girls ran home.
When media reports of the incident circulated Wednesday, the father of one of the girl’s recalled a recent conversation about a similar prank and pulled his daughter out of school.
She confessed and they called the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives decided not to arrest the girls but will forward the case to the Prosecutor’s Office.
“They understand the ramifications now of what could happen,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Comments