An overturned semitruck blocks Pacific Highway East in Milton on Wednesday afternoon after a collision. Three people were injured in the wreck, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue, including two critically.
An overturned semitruck blocks Pacific Highway East in Milton on Wednesday afternoon after a collision. Three people were injured in the wreck, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue, including two critically. Milton Police Department Courtesy
An overturned semitruck blocks Pacific Highway East in Milton on Wednesday afternoon after a collision. Three people were injured in the wreck, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue, including two critically. Milton Police Department Courtesy

Local

2 critically hurt in Milton wreck, officials say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

May 30, 2018 02:09 PM

Three people were injured, two critically, in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Milton, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The crash between an SUV and a semitruck happened about 1:30 p.m. on Pacific Highway East at Porter Way, East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said. A Milton police detective witnessed the wreck, which left the semitruck on its side, Backer added.

One person was transported to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment, Backer said.

Two lanes of traffic are closed on Pacific Highway in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  