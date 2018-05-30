2 critically hurt in Milton wreck, officials say

Three people were injured, two critically, in a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Milton, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.
The crash between an SUV and a semitruck happened about 1:30 p.m. on Pacific Highway East at Porter Way, East Pierce Fire Chief Bud Backer said. A Milton police detective witnessed the wreck, which left the semitruck on its side, Backer added.
One person was transported to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment, Backer said.
Two lanes of traffic are closed on Pacific Highway in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
