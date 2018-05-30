Aw. Tacoma zoo celebrates two new additions

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium welcomed two new members earlier this week.
The Magellanic penguins, known as "Pink" and "Red," became parents after the hatching of two chicks. Each chick underwent a physical examination by head veterinarian Karen Wolf, who said the chicks are in healthy condition based on their energy and hydration levels.
Wolf said the first chick, hatched Monday, weighed 4.5 ounces, and the second chick, hatched Tuesday, weighed 4.3 ounces.
“They look healthy and in good condition and were very active during their physical examinations,” Wolf said in a news release.
Zoo-goers might not be able to spot the newest additions at first as the chicks are tucked away underneath their parents for warmth, only coming out for food.
Throughout the 38-42 day incubation period, the parents alternated keeping the eggs warm. Staff biologist Amanda Shaffer said the new parents are adjusting well, following a similar cycle of taking turns keeping the chicks warm under their abdomens.
“Pink and Red are very attentive parents,” said Shaffer.
The penguins, native to South America, are considered "near-endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Of the nine penguins living in the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, four were rescued from South America and rehabilitated. Four penguins hatched in the zoo and one hatched at Blank Park Zoo in Iowa, according to the news release.
