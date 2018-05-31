Man fatally shot in Federal Way home. Police said it may have been accidental

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a Federal Way home early Thursday, and police said it appears to be an accident.
Someone called 911 about 1:15 a.m. to report a shooting in the 29600 block of Fourth Avenue South.
The shooting victim was still alive when police and paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterward.
It's unclear how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting, but police said they were all cooperating.
Details of the incident have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments