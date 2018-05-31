Elderly couple killed in Milton when semitruck ran red light have been identified

An elderly couple killed Wednesday when a semitruck ran a red light and hit their SUV in Milton have been identified.
Clinton A. Clark Jr., 86, and Sandra Clark, 82, of Fox Island, were crossing Pacific Highway East at Porter Way when the truck went through a stoplight and struck them.
The SUV and semi both landed on their sides.
The Clarks died while being taken to Tacoma General Hospital.
Clinton Clark allegedly regained consciousness at one point and told officials they were on their way to visit family.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the 1:30 p.m. crash, which closed several lanes of Pacific Highway for nearly eight hours during the investigation.
Police did not arrest the semitruck driver, but said they will forward the case to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
