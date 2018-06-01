Nachos anyone? Tortilla truck accident leaves deputies begging for salsa y queso

It was a Mexican food lover's dream: an ocean of tortilla chips.
A tractor-trailer fell off Interstate 5 onto 96th Street Southwest in Lakewood Thursday evening when the driver apparently fell asleep. He wasn't seriously injured and no one else was involved.
The truck was carrying fresh tortillas and tortilla chips.
Two Pierce County Sheriff's deputies who found themselves directing traffic at the scene of Thursday night's truck accident couldn't resist.
"Got salsa?" they requested in a photo posted to the sheriff's Facebook account.
"Apparently the smell of all those delicious chips was just too much for our guys to handle ... a call for priority backup with salsa and queso may or may not have occurred...," the sheriff's department posted.
