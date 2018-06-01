Brush fire burns behind Cheney Stadium

Tacoma firefighters are battling a small brush fire behind Cheney Stadium on Friday afternoon.
The blaze started in the greenbelt near the stadium and the Boy Scouts of America regional headquarters about 1:30 p.m., Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said.
Flames were visible from state Route 16 at one point.
"We had a spectacular weather month," Meinecke said of the record dry weather the South Sound saw in May. "We may be seeing an earlier start to that type of fire as we approach summer.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
