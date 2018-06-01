Firefighters fight brush fire behind Cheney Stadium in Tacoma

Cellphone video released by the Broward State Attorney's Office shows confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz giving a detailed account of how he was going to pull off his attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
A new CityMD clinic opening in University Place at 3556 Marketplace West, Suite 109, offers patients a chance to see a doctor with an average wait time of less than 8 minutes. The other, in Puyallup, is at 12005 Meridian Street East, Suite 101.
Tacoma Pierce Community Health Department methadone treatment client Taylor Berger shares with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) her experience with opioid addiction in a roundtable meeting discussing Murray's legislation fighting the opioid crisis.
Members of the Lummi Nation led a protest march in Miami on May 26 as part of ongoing efforts to free Lolita, also known as Tokitae, from the Miami Seaquarium. Lolita has been held in captivity for 47 years after being captured in the Salish Sea.