Gig Harbor residents among 4 dead in Oregon crash, troopers say

Two Gig Harbor residents were among four people killed Friday in a collision in Oregon, the Oregon State Police announced Sunday.
Yun Hee Lee, 44, and an unnamed boy from Gig Harbor were killed in the two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 30 in Clatsop County west of Clatskanie, a news release stated. Also killed in the wreck were South Korean residents Soon Ja Lim, 71, and Jung Hee Lee, 39. All four died at the scene of the crash.
A westbound minivan with eight passengers, driven by a 45-year-old Gig Harbor man, was turning left across U.S. 30 when it was struck by an eastbound large pickup and trailer driven by a 21-year-old Roy woman.
Three other passengers from the minivan — a girl from Gig Harbor, a boy from South Korea and a 42-year-old South Korean woman — were taken by helicopter to hospitals in Portland with life-threatening injuries, the release states. The driver of the minivan was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
In the pickup, the 21-year-old woman, her 25-year-old passenger from Roy and a juvenile boy from Roy were all taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments