2 Boy Scouts, 2 leaders missing on Mount Baker

Search crews are looking for two 13-year-old Boy Scouts and two troop leaders who are missing on Mount Baker.
They somehow became separated from the group Sunday, prompting Bellingham Mountain Rescue to launch a search.
Crews are continuing the search Monday.
Temperatures in the area dipped to 17 degrees overnight but authorities believe the missing climbers were dressed appropriately for the weather.
The troop hiked into the area near Glacier Creek Road, according to the Whatcom Sheriff’s Department.
It’s unclear when or how the two scouts and two leaders went missing.
Mount Baker is a 10,781-foot volcano in the North Cascades.
