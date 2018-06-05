Tacoma native turns grit into art for celebration of new Point Defiance attraction

From Mexico to Korea, Tacoma native Sue McGrew has traveled the world creating towering sand sculptures.
Now she brings her art back to her hometown.
Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium celebrated World Ocean Weekend June 2 and 3 with a tribute to the new $5.6 million and 35,000 square-foot Pacific Seas Aquarium and McGrew was part of the celebration.
McGrew and her team began sculpting May 30 and will continue through Friday (June 8). The structure will be on display through the end of June.
The sculpture, which stands between 15-17 feet tall and 25-30 feet wide, is inspired by the animals that will reside in the aquarium set to open later this summer. The artwork will showcase a hammerhead shark, a green sea turtle, a spider crab and a giant Pacific octopus.
The sculpture is larger than the average sand castle, but to McGrew, her latest work is "tiny." She completed one sculpture that was 80 feet wide and another that was 40 feet tall. The latter, completed in Brazil in 2014, broke a Guinness World Record.
After 10 years of professional sand sculpting all across the globe, McGrew welcomed the opportunity to be back in Tacoma to share her art with her hometown.
“It’s such a beautiful environment," McGrew said. "I get nostalgic when walking in here because I remember going to the aquarium and just ... you walk in the aquarium and smell the water and the air is just moist. Just great memories.”
McGrew discovered the art form in high school after stumbling upon a sand sculptor on the beach. She said she took her own shot at the craft, catching the attention of Bert Adams, founder of Sand in the City, a local organization that partners with nonprofit organizations to run sand-sculpting competitions.
She came back the next day and Adams showed her the ropes. From there, she was hooked.
“I was kind of addicted. I loved it. I loved being able to get in and play with the sand with my hands,” McGrew said.
McGrew continued to practice the hobby throughout her time at Bellarmine Preparatory School and into college with Adams as her mentor.
When the economy collapsed in 2008, McGrew said she began taking more and more sand-sculpting jobs until it transitioned from hobby to full-time profession.
Her work took to the screens in 2011 for Travel Channel's Sand Masters. McGrew and a group of sculptors traveled from 2011 to 2012 sculpting for the show. Now, she spends her time traveling for competitions and taking jobs.
Turning sand into art
Before the sculpting could begin, a base needed to be built. With the help of compactors and a little water, the 100 tons of sand was compacted into layers held together by an outer layer of wood. Once the tower of sand was compacted, McGrew and her five-person team began sculpting from top to bottom.
While McGrew said sand sculpting is faster than sculpting with other mediums, the process doesn't happen over night. The towering sculpture begins as a sketch and is gradually adapted to the 3D medium. What initially works on paper does not always work in actuality, McGrew said.
“It is totally evolving," she said. "That is one of the things I love about it — you have this opportunity to be creative in the moment. All of the sudden you see something, and you will be like, ‘Oh yeah, that is great. That is what I want to do.’”
Once the design is set, McGrew works to coordinate who on her team will tackle which sections. To people walking by, it would be hard to tell the art was the work of more than one person, team member Jeff Strong said.
"It is a blending of skills. We each have our things we are better at than others, and Sue knows us well enough that she takes that into consideration as she suggests what we should work on," Strong said. "We are all evenly matched enough we can all work on the same pieces, and you can’t really tell that it’s two different people working on it.”
The finished product could last for several weeks.
The only reason it could disappear sooner? Torrential rain or several days of back-to-back downpour. But a little rain won't do much damage, according to McGrew.
"Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, what do you do when it rains?’ and I think, ‘Actually I go in and have a coffee or I put on a rain jacket,’” she said.
McGrew said it requires a lot of hard work to make art out of sand. Yet she loves it.
“It’s a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of travel, a lot of sand in your phone, sand in your wallet, sand in your computer, sand in your everything," said McGrew. "It’s definitely not the right occupation if you’re not into sweating and sweating and shoveling. There is a lot of physical aspects to it. It is a dream job, but I definitely work for it.”
Meredith Spelbring: 253-597-8509
