Point Defiance Zoo adds new 100-ton attraction

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reporters' questions concerning President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself, repeatedly saying that he had done nothing wrong.
William Pittman appears in Pierce County Superior Court, charged with third-degree child rape and ordered held on $500,000 bail in connection with the disappearance of Bonney Lake teen Lily Christopherson.
The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
NYPD officials are looking for a man who stole a 10-year-old's cell phone before throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face. The NYPD has asked anyone with information about the incident to call 1-800-577-TIPS.
Christian Michelle Harris, the baby daughter of fallen U.S. Army Spc. Chris Harris, helped honor her father’s memory with a special photoshoot recently. Harris was killed in Afghanistan last August when a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy.