Man killed in head-on crash in Puyallup has been identified

A man who died Monday in a head-on crash in Puyallup has been identified as 56-year-old David Beanblossom.
Police said Beanblossom, of Port Angeles, was traveling east on River Road when he drifted into a turn lane and struck a stationary car about 8:35 a.m. The impact sent Beanblossom's car into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a minivan.
Firefighters extricated Beanblossom from his vehicle and took him to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, where he died.
The woman driving the minivan was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
River Road was closed from 15th Street Northwest to 18th Street Northwest until 2 p.m.
Comments