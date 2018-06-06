Out with the old: T-Dome seat demolition just the start of venue's revamp

When it comes to Tacoma Dome's seating, this is no time to get sentimental.
The venue has started the removal/demolition process of a good portion of its seats.
Using heavy machinery, the Irwin Seating Co. is taking the seats en masse to the parking lot, where they're scrapped, loaded into trucks and hauled away. The work started Monday.
Seats still in the Dome will continue to serve patrons as the venue works its way through hosting the remaining area graduations, including Tacoma Public Schools on Friday and Saturday (June 8-9) and University of Washington Tacoma on Monday (June 11).
Up after that: South Kitsap, Bethel, Pierce College, Curtis High School and Federal Way with Yelm finishing out the schedule June 17.
Once the graduations are over, the Dome's $30 million-plus in renovations will kick in full-speed ahead.
This year marked the Dome's 35th year, and the revamp will not only improve seating (wider with 6 inches more legroom), but also bring more restrooms and upgrades to existing restrooms on the lower level.
Dome officials say there will be enhancements to security and safety, as well as food and beverage upgrades.
Other improvements will involve the Dome's heating and air cooling system, lighting and audio.
The new telescopic seats will take three months to install and ultimately provide faster turnarounds between events — to one day, down from the current two or three days.
The new seating also will get rid of the excess seat storage outside, freeing up space for parking.
Once the Dome reopens in the fall, Drake will be the first major act on tap, with a performance Nov. 1. After that, the Dome's schedule reflects its faster turnaround flexibility, with back-to-back concerts now on the books for November, with Joe Walsh & Friends presenting VetsAid 2018 (Nov. 11) and Justin Timberlake (Nov. 12-13).
Good news for Drake, Walsh and Timberlake: They will be among the first to experience the new artist quarters (backstage dressing area).
After those concerts, the Dome will be back in full swing with Fleetwood Mac (Nov. 17).
The Dome bills itself as having hosted more than 25 million people at thousands of events, ranging from major concerts to community events, since it opened April 21,1983.
