House plan for vote on Dreamers will be set this week, key member says

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., left, speaks next to Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., and Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, during a news conference with House Republicans who are collecting signatures on a petition to force House votes on immigration legislation, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Denham and Valadao both had more than $1 million in their campaign accounts as they prepare for reelection challenges this fall. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo