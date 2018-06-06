The Tacoma Dome is getting more roomy

A $31 million renovation project is replacing all of the seating in the Tacoma Dome, and opening up more space for additional parking, restrooms and new dressing rooms.
Tony Overman
How Trump is using the power to pardon

Local

How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.

A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.