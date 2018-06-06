A Tacoma waterfront park is getting a facelift but must close during construction

Browns Point Lighthouse Park is getting a facelift.
Construction began early this week on the Northeast Tacoma park and is set to continue through July. The park will be closed to the public during the improvements for safety purposes. Those seeking the beach still will be able to access it during construction via a path outside the park.
People looking to make a day trip will want to plan ahead as parking on the park property will be limited to overnight guests at the lighthouse keeper's cottage. Parking for daily visitors can be found on the streets adjacent to the park where available but not allowed on Tulalip Street Northeast, the road leading to the park's entrance.
Restrooms also will be closed during construction.
When the work is complete, the park will have a new parking lot with 12 spaces and a promenade that will be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The landscaping, picnic tables, benches and trash cans also will be replaced.
"We’re really excited because it’s going to get a lot of folks that normally wouldn’t maybe go there or be able to get down to the beach, they’ll be able to get down to the beach now," said Tom Dargan, project administrator. "It’s really cool, so we are excited about it. Before we know it, it will all be done."
Money for the improvements comes from bonds approved by Metro Parks Tacoma taxpayers in 2005 and 2014.
“We are doing our best to get this work done when the weather is nice, and it's not muddy and gross and we don’t have environmental impacts," Dargan said. "We’re trying our hardest to keep it open, but, when we do these capital projects and there’s equipment and liability all around, the best bet is to just temporarily close the park while we get the work done and improve it so it’s all safe."
Meredith Spelbring: 253-597-8509
