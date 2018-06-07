Fife girl, 13, reported missing after she didn't come home from the library

A 13-year-old Fife girl is missing, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Vanessa Moore was last seen by her father about 3 p.m. when she left home in the 6500 block of 20th Street East and said she was going to the nearby library.
Moore did not return home.
Her parents tried to find her but were unsuccessful. They reported her missing at 9:45 p.m.
Moore has family in the Tacoma area and knows several people in Lakewood.
She is described as 5 feet and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black "Caffeine Queen" shirt, blue pants and a black sweatshirt. She was carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
