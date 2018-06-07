More hepatitis C cases uncovered, linked to outbreak at Puyallup hospital

The hepatitis C outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital just got bigger, according to experts from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
New test results from the the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak. All are linked to the same genetic source, health department leaders announced Thursday. That raises the total number of cases from two to eight. Three more cases labeled as "probable" are still under investigation, awaiting further testing.
The six new cases share another common feature with the first two, health department officials said: All the patients in question received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the hospital and has denied infecting patients.
The nurse, Cora Weberg, was arrested May 4 by Puyallup police on suspicion of second-degree assault and released from the Pierce County Jail a day later with no charges filed. Her nursing license was suspended by the state Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission (NCQAC).
In a subsequent public statement, Weberg said, "I never intentionally stuck anyone with a needle," and added that she did not believe she was infected with the virus. She admitted diverting injectable narcotics from the hospital to aid in failed suicide attempts.
The nursing commission continues to investigate Weberg's conduct, said Jessica Baggett, who works in the state Department of Health's disease control and health care statistics division.
Marcelene Edwards, spokeswoman for the MultiCare Health System, underscored the test results in a statement.
"We learned that it is very likely that samples from six of these patients are genetically matched to the two initial patients we identified earlier this year, with infections likely linked to care provided at Good Samaritan," she said. " These patients have been notified of the results, and we are taking responsibility for their treatment and working with them to establish personal care plans."
Additional cases linked to the outbreak could emerge in the coming days. Hospital leaders sent notices to about 2,800 people in the wake of the outbreak, urging them to seek testing, which is provided free of charge to those who were notified.
Edwards said Thursday that 1,663 patients have been tested. Roughly 1,100 untested patients remain, health department officials said. Some patients have not responded to the notice. The health department and the hospital continue to urge patients to seek testing.
"Anyone who received a letter from Good Samaritan about this situation and who has not already done so, should come in for testing. More information can be found at multicare.org/safety-alert," Edwards said. "We apologize to these patients who were infected with Hepatitis C while in our facility. That should not have happened.
"The safety our patients is of paramount importance to our mission. As part of our efforts to notify, test and treat appropriate patients affected by this exposure, we are thoroughly reviewing the circumstances related to these exposures to ensure a safe environment for patients at all MultiCare facilities. "
As of May 30, findings from the testing tracked by the health department show 41 hepatitis C cases unrelated to the outbreak, either because patients contracted the disease from another source or had been previously diagnosed. The health department is providing regular online updates to the test results at www.tpchd.org/hepcstats.
Multiple lawsuits tied to the outbreak have already been filed against the hospital and the MultiCare Health System, though the disease investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
