Californians review Tacoma's icons on Yelp: Who knew there was snow on a mountain?

If Yelp is any indication, Californians don't always get Washington state.
The Golden State's residents like to post their reviews of Tacoma-area landmarks on the online review site.
Some are not complimentary. Others just make for a lot of head scratching.
MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK
Sum H. of Alhambra had high hopes for his spring trip to Mount Rainier National Park.
“This mountain, after all, can be found on every single Washington licenses at the back of the car,” he wrote.
Alas, Sum did not notice all the white patches on those license plates. Neither, apparently, did he notice all the white on the actual mountain before making his trek.
“The whole trail was actually covered in snow so the only way I could find my way was those color guided sticks put up by the rangers,” Sum wrote. “For the entire trail, everything was covered in white so it wasn't that exciting.”
K.B. of Pasadena almost didn’t make it to the mountain. He used Google’s driving directions instead of following a road sign or maybe even a map.
“If the Google direction takes you to a unpaved road, turn back, you are heading to a wrong direction!” he advises with the kind of clarity that comes only after a near-disaster.
Still, he was, “able to visit the right Mount Rainier. It Is a beautiful sight to see. And the park itself isn't too big, compared to Yosemite or Yellowstone. We were able to hike and visit the whole place in just one day.”
Maybe K.B. never made it out of the Paradise parking lot.
Skylar T. of San Diego was stymied by Rainier's weather.
“I really wish I could give this park 5 stars, but the weather was not on my side that day, so I wasn't able to see all the breathtakingly beautiful sceneries I was hoping to see.”
Skylar apparently ran into the staff meteorologist at the park.
“One of the workers at the visitor center told me that 90% of the time there is a fog at the park. It is very rare to have a sunny day.”
TACOMA NARROWS BRIDGE
Yes, you can review a bridge on Yelp.
Dwain C. of Rosemead had to stir the waters.
“It is the successor to the 1940 Galloping Gertie bridge,” Dwain wrote. “This one didn't fall down as I crossed — I'll give it three stars.”
Aj C. of San Francisco got homesick.
“Tacoma Narrows Bridge is a smaller, green version of the Golden Gate Bridge which is where I am originally from,” Aj wrote. “Driving through it made me miss home a little bit, but it's a nice drive.”
WASHINGTON STATE HISTORY MUSEUM
Nothing is going to impress Brian U. of Los Angeles.
“The new ‘Washington: My Home’ exhibit about the diversity of people in the state was a snooze — showing that you can't spell Tacoma without coma.”
He probably doesn’t realize you can’t spell Tacoma without taco. His loss.
LEMAY — AMERICA’S CAR MUSEUM
Kevin P. of Santa Clarita should keep an eye out for vengeful Tacomans. And Hollywood Libyans. (Click here for the classic "Back to the Future" scene.)
“Such a boring place!” Kevin complained about the car museum. “They do have a DeLorean that I wish I could have used to go back in time to tell myself that this museum was lame.”
TACOMA MALL
Kizzume F. of Eureka rewrote the definition for “Tacoma Aroma.”
“It is by far the most fragranced mall I have ever been to; in fact, it is the strongest fragranced place in general that I have ever experienced,” Kizzume said of the mall. “I only come here when I absolutely have to, and then I bring a tarp with me in the car so I can sit on it on the trip back so I don't stink up the car seats.”
