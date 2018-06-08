Is Tacoma’s aroma finally mentioned in a good way?

New test results from the Center For Disease Control have identified six new cases tied to the outbreak at Puyallup's Good Samaritan Hospital. All those patients received intravenous injections from a nurse who no longer works at the facility.
There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.
There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.
There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.
The Washington State Department of Transportation explains how to safely navigate the multi-lane traffic circle, also known as a roundabout, at the intersection of Guide Meridian (SR 539) and Pole Road (SR 544).
More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.
An SUV parked in a Federal Way neighborhood exploded Tuesday evening, starting a small fire. A suspect was arrested and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working with police to determine the cause.
Surrounded by dozens of McLane Elementary students former Secretary of State and longtime west Olympia resident Ralph Munro watches the unveiling of a sign renaming the McLane Nature Trail in his honor.