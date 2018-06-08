They came for doughnuts and almost lost their lives as truck crashes into Auburn store

Careening truck crashes into Auburn doughnut shop; DUI suspect arrested A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front. Donut Star via KIRO 7 News ×

SHARE COPY LINK A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front. Donut Star via KIRO 7 News