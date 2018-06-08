They came for doughnuts and almost lost their lives as truck crashes into Auburn store

Two doughnut-seeking customers are alive Friday thanks to protective metal posts and concrete blocks.
A suspected DUI driver plowed into those protections, just inches from the two customers entering Donut Star in Auburn.
The pickup truck driver couldn't negotiate a turn in the 900 block of Auburn Way South after 8 a.m. Friday.
A male customer entered the store as the truck hit. A female customer was just outside.
Co-manager May Poy said the woman was uninjured but in shock after the crash.
"She had a breakdown," Poy said. "She cried and shook so much."
Poy has been at the store for three years. She said the barriers and signage have been hit at least three times during her time there.
"Only at night," she said Friday. "Never at day."
The force of the crashing truck was so great that it pushed a heavy concrete block against the store's frame, knocking over a table inside.
The pickup driver, 22, was taken into custody for investigation of DUI, Auburn police said.
The store will be open for business on Saturday. Maple bars and apple fritters are top sellers, Poy said.
Comments