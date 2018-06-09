Police beat: a hospital nomad, a walking mail thief, and a trailer park squatter

Editor’s note: Compiled from reports to Tacoma police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
June 2: The staff at Tacoma General Hospital told the man it was time to go. The man, 44, didn’t agree. He threw a chair. He threatened more violence.
Two Tacoma officers drove to the hospital. They spoke to the head of hospital security and a social worker.
The workers said the man started his odyssey at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Admitted for for voicing suicidal thoughts, he was discharged three days later for bad behavior.
From there, he had moved to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The stint didn’t last long. He took a bed at Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital in Marysville.
Smokey Point sent the man back to Swedish, who wouldn’t take him. The man returned to St. Joseph. He was removed and sent to Recovery Response Center in Fife, where he claimed to have a headache. He was sent back to St, Joseph’s but this time the hospital refused to admit him.
The road trip ended at Tacoma General, where the man behaved aggressively and refused to cooperate with staff. The head of security finished the story, and told the officers the man had to go.
The officers spoke to the man and told him he had to leave.
“I refuse,” the man said.
Told again that he had to leave, the man balled his fists.
“I am not leaving.”
The argument lasted a few more rounds before the officers told the man he was under arrest.
“I don’t care.”
In the patrol car, the man said he wanted to kill himself. The officers booked him into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of trespassing, and relayed his words.
June 4: The mail thief didn’t try to hide.
He walked along Mountain Highway East in Spanaway, carrying a stack of envelopes and checking mailboxes one by one. A 911 caller in a truck spotted him and kept an eye on the man as he approached a set of truck scales in the 22700 block. The man walked behind the scale house and started opening mail.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived, startling the man and telling him to drop the envelopes.
“What did I do wrong?” the man shouted.
The deputy said the man had been stealing mail and he was under arrest. The 911 caller watched the short wrestling match that followed.
The man, 37, carried a pair of glass pipes for smoking meth. He said he suffered from seizures and the deputy couldn’t take him to jail.
The deputy knew the man from previous encounters, including a recent arrest for domestic violence. He said medical help would come if the man seized, but why smoke meth if he had seizures?
The man said he smoked because he was homeless.
The man said he found a bag of mail by the truck scales and started looking through it. The deputy said the man had been seen taking envelopes out of mailboxes.
The deputy gathered the stolen mail. He found 24 pieces addressed to 12 different people, and took them to a nearby post office. The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of mail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and an active arrest warrant out of Sumner.
June 5: The woman kept coming back to the boarded up trailer. The landlord was tired of it.
A sheriff’s deputy responding a report of an unwanted person drove to a mobile home park in the 16200 block of A Street South. The landlord spoke to him, and told a story.
He had evicted a tenant a month earlier. The man’s girlfriend and another woman kept breaking into the empty trailer, despite the boards and the no-trespassing signs.
As the deputy listened, he noticed a woman run from the front door of the trailer. He chased her, and found her crouching by a tree.
The woman cried and asked why she was being detained. She held up her hands. The deputy cuffed her. She identified herself.
Why did she run?
The woman, 24, said she didn’t want to deal with the situation.
How did she get inside?
She climbed in through a window, she said. The man the landlord evicted was the father of her children. The eviction was wrong, she said. She came back to get her things. The landlord was a slumlord, she said.
The deputy entered the trailer. He saw a syringe on the bed, and blackened tinfoil: tools for smoking heroin.
Returning to the woman, he asked her address. She said she was homeless.
Was she using heroin?
For the past year, the woman said.
The deputy returned to the landlord. Had the woman ever lived in the trailer?
The landlord said no. Sometimes she came to babysit her kids, but that was all, and the state had taken them away. He said he had taken items from the trailer and placed them in storage after the eviction, which he always did.
The landlord showed the deputy the lease agreement. The woman’s name didn’t appear. The deputy booked her into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of burglary.
Comments