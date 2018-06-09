State Route 16 wreck kills one, injures another in Gig Harbor

An early morning wreck Saturday killed one man and injured another on state Route 16 in Gig Harbor.
The 4:23 a.m. wreck left a 20-year-old Jackson, Washington, man dead. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The Jackson man's 2017 Ford Mustang was westbound on SR 16 just west of Burnham Drive in lane two when it struck a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 63-year-old Tacoma man which was westbound in lane one, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Ford left the road and came to rest in trees. The Nissan stopped on the shoulder.
The Tacoma man was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, according to the State Patrol.
The highway was blocked for four hours.
The Highway Patrol listed speed as a factor in the accident.
