1 killed in fiery wreck near Port Orchard, deputies say

A person was killed Monday afternoon in a fiery crash in South Kitsap County, according to sheriff's deputies there.
The one-vehicle wreck happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Lake Flora Road and Glenwood Road Southwest, sheriff's spokesman Scott Wilson said.
The driver of the southbound truck ran through a stop sign on Glenwood Road and struck a cement retaining wall, Wilson said. About 30 seconds after a witness called 911, the truck exploded with the driver still inside.
The driver of the truck was unable to escape and died, Wilson said. The identity and gender of the driver will be determined by the Kitsap County coroner.
