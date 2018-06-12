70 miles. 48 hours. No motors or sails allowed.

More than 120 human-powered boats depart from the Thea Foss Waterway at the start of the Seventy48 race from Tacoma to Port Townsend.
Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.

How much people make in the marijuana industry

There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.

There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.

There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.