Cause of death determined for overdue hiker found in Mount Rainier National Park

An overdue hiker found dead in Mount Rainier National Park died of hypothermia, officials said.
Otto Steffin, 76, went hiking Wednesday on Mazama Ridge, a popular six-mile loop in the Paradise area.
He was reported missing the following morning after not returning home.
A search and rescue team scoured the park and found his body Friday in the Paradise River drainage near Fourth Crossing.
He'd left a note detailing his hiking plan, which helped searchers find him quicker.
Steffin was an experienced hiker who was familiar with the area and carried the 10 essentials, park officials said.
Comments