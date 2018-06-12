Local

Driver killed in fiery crash on Nisqually Road has been identified

By Stacia Glenn

June 12, 2018 01:30 PM

A man who died Saturday when his sedan burst into flames after hitting another vehicle head-on has been identified.

Christopher Evans, 29, of Bonney Lake was killed in the crash on Nisqually Road, just east of Interstate 5 and south of DuPont. His dog also died.

Officials said they are unsure why Evans’ sedan burst into flames after it crossed the center line and hit a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east.

Fire spread to the Tahoe, but two people inside the SUV were able to get out.

Evans and his dog were trapped inside.

