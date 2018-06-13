Tunnel collapse forces Amtrak to bus Coast Starlight passengers through central Oregon

Amtrak's Coast Startlight train still leaves from Tacoma every day, but it's not going all the way to Los Angeles.
A May tunnel collapse in Oregon is forcing the national rail corporation to bus passengers between Eugene and Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said continuous service should resume June 20 when Union Pacific finishes repairs to the tunnel.
A Union Pacific spokesman told the Eugene Register-Guard that part of the tunnel’s ceiling fell onto tracks during maintenance work. No one was injured. The tunnel is located between Oakridge and Odell Lake near Highway 58.
Although trains are still departing from Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and other points in Washington, tickets might not be available. A limited number of buses are available to Amtrak, Magliari said.
In addition, the use of the buses is extending the Coast Starlight's travel time, he said.
Union Pacific has had to extend the reopening of the tunnel more than once, the Register-Guard said.
Currently, train passengers take the Starlight to Eugene where they board buses for Klamath Falls. There they reboard an Amtrak train for California. Northbound passengers make the same trip in reverse.
"It certainly is not convenient but they are certainly working on it," Magliari said.
