2 killed after car hits tree, bursts into flames on East Valley Highway

Two people were killed early Wednesday after their car struck a tree in Auburn and burst into flames, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash happened about 5:40 a.m. near South 277th Street and East Valley Highway (83rd Avenue South).
It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.
Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither has been identified.
The car reportedly left the road and went down an embankment before rolling at least once.
Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control.
