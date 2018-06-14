Some like it hot: Temperatures could reach 90 in South Puget Sound by next week

After a week of cooler temperatures and off-and-on rain, the weekend is about to hit with hotter weather.
Forecasters said it will rise into the 80s by Sunday and climb to 88 degrees by Tuesday.
That’s at least 15 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.
“Everybody’s got their favorite weather,” NWS meteorologist Dustin Guy told The Seattle Times. “Next week will be one for the folks who like it warm.”
Until then, a chance of rain remains with temperatures hovering around 66.
Rain levels at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reached .79 inches Wednesday, which is more than two and a half times the amount of rain that fell in the entire month of May.
The previous record for that day was .50 inches in 1946.
Friday looks to be a bit sunnier with a high near 69.
By Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.
