Noise from steel recycler has neighbors up all night.

An exemption from the City of Tacoma noise ordinance for Schnitzer Steel in the Port of Tacoma has neighbors "sleepless in northeast Tacoma."
4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."

The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.