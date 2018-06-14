Noise from steel recycler has neighbors up all night.

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."
Before a crowd of shrieking students, Boston Harbor staff engage in a game of "Hungry Hippos," the old Hasbro game where players collect marbles using plastic, chomping hippopotamuses. In this live-action version, teachers collected balloons.
This little-known facility at 619 54th Ave. E in Fife is a medium security 23-bed facility operated by Pioneer Human Services, a nonprofit that has a contract with the federal government to hold immigrant children.
Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
On June 11, the SR 512 Park & Ride will close for about 4 months for construction and repairs. The work includes improved lighting, renovated shelters, repaired curbing concrete and new parking surfaces.
Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.