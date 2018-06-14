Mother of Lindsey Baum: 'A monster stole my 10-year-old little girl, and they murdered her'

Melissa Baum, the mother of the girl whose remains were recovered last fall near Ellensburg, spoke publicly for the first time at a press conference Thursday.
Her daughter, Lindsey, was 10 years old when she went missing in McCleary in 2009 while walking home from a friend’s house.
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office confirmed in May that remains found last September by hunters in Eastern Washington were hers.
“The fact is a monster stole my 10-year-old little girl, and they murdered her, and they dumped her like trash in the woods,” Melissa Baum told reporters Thursday. “So my fight now has turned from looking for my daughter to finding who killed her.”
Baum said she taught her children that monsters didn’t exist, but that was wrong.
“And they don’t look like monsters,” Baum said. “They look like your next-door neighbor. They look like the person who lives down the street, or the person who works in your school.”
Grays Harbor Sheriff Rick Scott told reporters the investigation is progressing, but there are no suspects at this time.
Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana said the area where the remains were found has been searched, but results of the search are not being released.
According to a flier given to reporters, the kidnapping and homicide are still under investigation by the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the tip line at 360-964-1799 or email baumtips@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.
