Tour Tacoma waterways in less than 60 seconds

Don't have time for a leisurely tour of Tacoma's industrial waterfront? Then buckle up for this high-speed time-lapse video shot during a Port of Tacoma customer cruise earlier this week.
By
4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Latest News

4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."