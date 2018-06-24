Sheriff's deputies ask for help finding missing Key Peninsula woman with dementia

Pierce County sheriff's deputies are attempting to locate a Key Peninsula woman with dementia who went missing Friday afternoon.
Sharran Haije, 78, was last seen near the Vaughn Civic Center in the early afternoon hours Friday, sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer said Sunday afternoon.
Haije has short hair dyed red, and was last seen in a blue nightgown and green rubber clogs while walking toward Wright-Bliss Road Northwest along 105th Street Northwest. She has dementia and likely is confused, and wouldn't know where she lives or whom to contact.
Haije has been known to walk into homes in the area or hunker down in the area.
A multi-agency search for Haije on Saturday was unsuccessful, Troyer said.
Anyone with information about Haije's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
