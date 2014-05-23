Marriage Licenses for the week ending May 23

ALDRIDGE/DOWDELL Joseph Wayne with Katrina Roxanne, both of Puyallup
ALLEN/MARTINEZ Daniel Lee with Amber, both of Roy
ANDERSON/JOHNSON Deborah D. with Andre M., both of Tacoma
ANTHONY/JACK Henry George with Oruba Orikiba, both of Puyallup
ARROWOOD/MEADOWS-RODRIGUEZ Zachary Shawn, Lakewood, with Danielle Andrea, Tacoma
AUSTIN/WILSON Tara Marie with Jonathan Douglas, both of Puyallup
AVERBACH/BOTTS Steven Jabe with Ahline Opal Lota Lilian, both of Buckley
AWFORD/JACKSON Kelsey Lynn with Gregory Michael, both of Lakewood
BALDWIN/LAROCQUE Travis Duane with Amy Elizabeth, both of Puyallup
BARRY/MASCARELLI Corey James with Brandi Marie, both of Fife
BECKER/KOHL Michael John, Lakewood, with Rachel Madeline, Appleton, Wis.
BENEDETTI/DUNAGAN Jenna Mare with Bryce Mackenzie, both of Tacoma
BENNETT/MONTES Travis O’Bryan with Amy Marie, both of Tacoma
BERES/KOTULAN Lindsay Anne with Joshua Nathen, both of Puyallup
BLACKMON/RIOS Nina Renee with Isaac Jr. Jr., both of Graham
BOLDT/FOX Jerold Steve with Jesse Annell Estella, both of Spanaway
BOSTIC/GURCHIEK Timothy Allen Jr., Tacoma, with Emily Dawn, Chattanooga, Tenn.
BOX/AKER Kristina Rae with Valorie May, both of Tacoma
BOYD/CASTRO Gilbert Patrick with Joelie Camacho, both of Lakewood
BRAR/ERVIN Tafona Mesina with Brandon Sr., both of Tacoma
BRATRUD/BRITTAIN Benjamin Lee, Chicago City, Minn., with Savanna Diane, Puyallup
BROOKS/ACEVES Joseph Allen with Stephanie Sue, both of Tacoma
BROWN/BIBLE Glen Richard Jr. with Alicia Marie, both of Puyallup
BROWN/HARRIS Meredith Ann with Chad Wayne, both of Puyallup
CADY/SCHALLER Dayna Marie with Michael Ryan, both of Puyallup
CAMPBELL/BRUNDAGE Candice L. with Kyle S., both of Puyallup
CARRILLO/RIVERA Vance Thomas, Tacoma, with Natasha N., Jacksonville, Fla.
CARRINGTON/CARRINGTON David James with Serena Jo Raine, both of Tacoma
CATES/WITT Klynn with Travis James, both of Spanaway
CICCIA/FUJIATI Harold Jesus with Nofiani, both of Lakewood
CLABAUGH/GOFFIN Stephanie Katherine with Joshua Joseph, both of Tacoma
CLEMENT/FISHER Pamela Jean with James Van, both of Lakewood
CLEVENGER/MATHIS Baley Ryan, Graham, with Brandon Lee, Orting
COLOROSSI/BARNEY Courtney with Christopher L., both of Tacoma
COOK/FERNANDO Kayla Rae with Sean Richard, both of Puyallup
COOPER/SHARPE Justin David with Amber Rae Julia, both of Puyallup
COOPER/ADAM Kendall Orr with Sukin, both of Tacoma
CRUDUP/PELLEY Kerrainn Shelay, Tacoma, with Danny Rae Jr., Federal Way
DALE/JONES Mary Ruth with Bruce Warren, both of Puyallup
DAMON/CHOONHAURAI Thomas Jack, Pullman, with Taylor Victoria, Tacoma
DANIELS/EDWARDS Charles Cody with Candace Elaine, both of Suffolk, Va.
DAVIS/BEST Layla Patrice with Armando Valentino Jr., both of Lakewood
DAVIS/WILLOUGHBY Theron Lyle with Errol David, both of Tacoma
DOYLE/PARKER Monterrell Jumarr with Crystal Rose, both of Tacoma
EBRIGHT/WRIGHT Rachel Michelle with Tony Lavond Jr., both of Puyallup
EVANS/MONNIER Lance William with Jenefer Laurie, both of Bonney Lake
EWEN/LUNA Ashley Marie, Tracy, Calif., with Sage Manuel, Roy
FALCONER/BILLINGSLEY Kathryn Teale, Gig Harbor, with Ethan Gilbert, University Place
FLEMING/HARRIS Lesley Jean with Neil William, both of Tacoma
FLORANCE/ARMENDARIZ David Alan, Tacoma, with Tina, Kent
FOOTE/FOOTE Sonya Lemay with Ricki Alfonso, both of Spanaway
FRALICK/VAUGHT Hannah Katherine with Elyne Maraa, both of Puyallup
FRANKLIN/MANCERA Michael James with Jovelyn Torres, both of University Place
FREEMAN/WELLS Akeem, Tacoma, with Jikyela, Renton
FRIED/NIEDERRITER Jordan Carol with William Robert, both of Sumner
GARINGER/VARGAS Courtney Ann, Spanaway, with Antonio Jacob, Tacoma
GIVENS/MARR James Donald Jr. with Stephanie Ann, both of Spanaway
GOODMAN/CLARK Mathew Neil with Terri Lynn, both of Lakewood
GRADY/PORRAS Charles Anthony Jr. with Samantha, both of Tacoma
GREGOIRE/MOORE Jordan with Alicia, both of Tacoma
GUERRERO OLVERA/DOMINGUEZ GOMEZ Esteban with Erika Del Carmen, both of Federal Way
HAYES/POLLOCK Carley Hannah, Bonney Lake, with Charles Lindsay, Eatonville
HECKATHORN/MICHAUD Jeremy Allan, JBLM, with Daniella Elizabeth, Tacoma
HESTER/HEBERT Anna Lee with Jared Forrest, both of Sumner
HODGE/RAGAN Gina Marie, Spanaway, with Timothy Aaron, Roscommon, Mich.
HOOVER/THOMPSON Kyndra Lee with Jennifer Michelle, both of Orting
HOWELL/SCOTT James Edward with Elizabeth Patricia, both of Tacoma
HOWELL/TAYLOR William L. II with Jennifer Kathryn, both of Seattle
HUMPHREY/STEPHENSON John Hollis with Tammy Dee, both of Federal Way
HUTCHINGS/HERNANDEZ Jesse Alan, Ward, Ark., with Tasha Dawn, Kennewick
JENSEN/BORELL Jeffrey Jay with Julie Rae, both of Puyallup
JOHN/PINA Krishna Cheoan with David Anthony, both of Lakewood
JONES/PATTERSON Phoebe Marie with Joseph Thomas, both of Tacoma
KIM/ROSALES Seol Hee with Soto Jesus Alfredo, both of Lakewood
KOMAR/CARTER Alisa Elisabeth, Bow, with Brandon Marquis, Tacoma
KOTHS/STILLWAGON Nathan Daniel, Port Orchard, with Kelsea Jack, Roy
LAYTON/FINLEY Kenneth Gary with Suzzane Marie, both of Puyallup
LENGENFELDER/KNOX-ROBINSON Adam Joseph with Christina Lynn, both of Graham
LISPIE/LUNDQUIST John Francis Jr. with Bonnie Gayle, both of Graham
LIZBERG/CRAYS Timothy Albert with Lisa Michelle, both of Tacoma
LONEY/TRAINOR Kyle Philip, Bonney Lake, with Jennifer Erica Brooke, Puyallup
LUTTERMAN/WHITE Jashua Andrew with Kristin Elizabeth, both of Graham
MACKAY/CLARK Christopher James, Boise, Idaho, with Sarah Elizabeth, Tacoma
MAGUIRE/OVERCASH Conor Aidan with Courtney Taylor, both of Spanaway
MARSHALL/OFFLEE Jalisa Kamay with Jonathan Gabriel, both of University Place
MATCZAK/GREEN Cortnie Marie with Henry Chapin, both of Tacoma
MATTES/BUCKLEY Corrine Kay with Robert William, both of Puyallup
McKINNEY/COURTNEY Angella Christine with Christopher Michael, both of Puyallup
McMACKEN/HOUSEMAN Athena Hubbard with Matthew Thomas, both of Tacoma
MELARA/SERRANO Jenny Elizabeth with Juan Carlos, both of Lancaster, Calif.
MILLER/MONTGOMERY Heidi Adah with Brian Michael, both of Tacoma
MISTRETTA/GRAFF Sara Catherine with Joseph Samuel, both of Tacoma
MONTGOMERY/McBRIDE Pamela Hope with Robert Theodore, both of Spanaway
MORENO/ZASSENHAUS Raymond Jr. with Alison Kaye, both of Puyallup
MULLEN/VIVEIROS Liam Earl with Jennifer Lynn, both of Lacey
MUNEZ/SY Jacob Jantzen with Denice Grace Tanenggee, both of Berkeley, Calif.
MURAYA/GIFFIN Francis Wainaina with Florence, both of Tacoma
MYERS/McKENZIE Cameron Grant, Wa, with Danica Margaret, Spanaway
MYERS/McKNIGHT Johnny James Jr. with Laquita Marie, both of Spanaway
NEGRON/OLSEN Jose Luis with Shelbe A., both of Tacoma
NEWTON/DODGE Chiaki Noelle with Timothy Leroy Jr., both of Lakewood
O'NEILL/FOWLER Shon Michael with Kymberly Ann, both of University Place
OLIVER/MOSES Kioriandra Elizabeth with Devante Omar, both of Spanaway
PACKER/WATERS John Kenneth with Holli Ann, both of Federal Way
PAIVA/DEBOLT Gianna Marie Diaz, Spanaway, with Nathan Paul, Puyallup
PARRIS/GRANT Amy Kathleen with Luke Glenn Richard, both of Tacoma
PEASLEE/LINTHICUM Christopher Harold with Donna Kay, both of Roy
PETERS/ST Vern M. with Laurent Casey Lee, both of Spanaway
PHILLIPS/BRYANT Robin Michelle with Reginald Gerrard, both of Enumclaw
PICKARD/GUSTAINIS Stephen Lee with Meghan Elizabeth, both of Puyallup
PIERCE/PRATT Dorothy Ann, Roy, with Ivan Allen, Graham
POHL/BEHRENS Kirsten with Dustin, both of DuPont
POWELL/JAMES Joanne with Delroy, both of Tacoma
PULICH/HEALY Michael Dean with Shannon Michele, both of Tacoma
RAPP/REBIC Steven Douglas, Lynnwood, with Cheryl Ann, Bonney Lake
REED/WEISBERG Earla Kaye with Robert Fournier, both of Tacoma
REED/SANDY Latyha Rene with Wayne Ray, both of Tacoma
ROACH/MORRISON Jacquelyne with Brandon, both of Orting
ROACH/PLYPICK James Aaron with Taryn Lindsay, both of Auburn
ROBERTSON/HANBY Lita Marie with Austin Leigh, both of Tacoma
ROBINSON/BLAKE Derek Clifton, Lakewood, with Ricktasha, Tacoma
ROBINSON/SMITH Rachael Leigh with Logan Garett, both of University Place
RUNATAY/NILLUSGUIN Cesar Medriano with Editha Picazo, both of Tacoma
SANCHEZ/MARKWELL Chelsyea Dawn with Sean Patrick, both of Spanaway
SANDERS/LEWIS Regina N. with Marsalles B., both of Tacoma
SCHNEIDER/SPACE Donald Edward, Forest Grove, Ore., with Cheyenne Marie, Puyallup
SELLERS/BROWNING Curtiss Allen with Lorrie Lynn, both of Buckley
SERDENIA/THURBER Jennie Lyn Limpin, Spanaway, with Daisy April, Tacoma
SHANDS/HARPER Sean Jeffery with Roscelle Sangalang, both of Steilacoom
SHAW/HAYNES Haley Nicole, Steilacoom, with Jeffrey Kyle, JBLM
SIMON/ALVAREZ Tomas Martinez with Angelica Maria, both of Kent
SMITH/JOHNSON Debbrina Dawn with Christopher Aaron, both of Tacoma
SMITH/BLAIR Rian Thomas with Jessica Elizabeth, both of Longview
SPAGNOLI/CAMBARIHAN Nunzio Gaetano, Puyallup, Wa., with Joan Barrios, Puyallup, Phillipines
STAVIG/BARNES Erica Grace with James Clifford, both of Puyallup
SUMMERS/SILVESTER Cindy Rella with Guy, both of Fife
SYMITH/HOBBS Kevin Edward with Angelica Marie, both of Federal Way
TAIMANGLO/PITTS Emily Fejeran with Randall Derwin, both of Lakewood
TAYLOR/McDONALD Lucas Benjamin with Zandra Alexus Reneyce, both of Tacoma
TUCKER/TUCKER David Vern with Kimberly Mae, both of Tacoma
VARGAS/LOPEZ Guerrero Raul with Y. Borjas Teodora, both of Lakewood
WALKER/EMMANUEL Asya Lavonne with Tom Lee, both of JBLM
WILBORN/MIDDLETON Stephanie Ann, Lynnwood, with Peter Steven, DuPont
WILLIAMS/LUCE Christopher Scott with Jennifer Cho, both of Boise, Idaho
WILLIAMS/PRICE William Michael with Renee Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
WISNIEWSKI/JACKSON Kisha Lorrine with Kevin Douglas, both of Tacoma
YASGER/EGGERICHS Richard Keith with Steven Allan, both of Tacoma
