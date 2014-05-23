Local

May 23, 2014 5:13 PM

Marriage Licenses for the week ending May 23

From the office of the Pierce County auditor, week ending May 23, 2014

Tacoma News Tribune

ALDRIDGE/DOWDELL Joseph Wayne with Katrina Roxanne, both of Puyallup

ALLEN/MARTINEZ Daniel Lee with Amber, both of Roy

ANDERSON/JOHNSON Deborah D. with Andre M., both of Tacoma

ANTHONY/JACK Henry George with Oruba Orikiba, both of Puyallup

ARROWOOD/MEADOWS-RODRIGUEZ Zachary Shawn, Lakewood, with Danielle Andrea, Tacoma

AUSTIN/WILSON Tara Marie with Jonathan Douglas, both of Puyallup

AVERBACH/BOTTS Steven Jabe with Ahline Opal Lota Lilian, both of Buckley

AWFORD/JACKSON Kelsey Lynn with Gregory Michael, both of Lakewood

BALDWIN/LAROCQUE Travis Duane with Amy Elizabeth, both of Puyallup

BARRY/MASCARELLI Corey James with Brandi Marie, both of Fife

BECKER/KOHL Michael John, Lakewood, with Rachel Madeline, Appleton, Wis.

BENEDETTI/DUNAGAN Jenna Mare with Bryce Mackenzie, both of Tacoma

BENNETT/MONTES Travis O’Bryan with Amy Marie, both of Tacoma

BERES/KOTULAN Lindsay Anne with Joshua Nathen, both of Puyallup

BLACKMON/RIOS Nina Renee with Isaac Jr. Jr., both of Graham

BOLDT/FOX Jerold Steve with Jesse Annell Estella, both of Spanaway

BOSTIC/GURCHIEK Timothy Allen Jr., Tacoma, with Emily Dawn, Chattanooga, Tenn.

BOX/AKER Kristina Rae with Valorie May, both of Tacoma

BOYD/CASTRO Gilbert Patrick with Joelie Camacho, both of Lakewood

BRAR/ERVIN Tafona Mesina with Brandon Sr., both of Tacoma

BRATRUD/BRITTAIN Benjamin Lee, Chicago City, Minn., with Savanna Diane, Puyallup

BROOKS/ACEVES Joseph Allen with Stephanie Sue, both of Tacoma

BROWN/BIBLE Glen Richard Jr. with Alicia Marie, both of Puyallup

BROWN/HARRIS Meredith Ann with Chad Wayne, both of Puyallup

CADY/SCHALLER Dayna Marie with Michael Ryan, both of Puyallup

CAMPBELL/BRUNDAGE Candice L. with Kyle S., both of Puyallup

CARRILLO/RIVERA Vance Thomas, Tacoma, with Natasha N., Jacksonville, Fla.

CARRINGTON/CARRINGTON David James with Serena Jo Raine, both of Tacoma

CATES/WITT Klynn with Travis James, both of Spanaway

CICCIA/FUJIATI Harold Jesus with Nofiani, both of Lakewood

CLABAUGH/GOFFIN Stephanie Katherine with Joshua Joseph, both of Tacoma

CLEMENT/FISHER Pamela Jean with James Van, both of Lakewood

CLEVENGER/MATHIS Baley Ryan, Graham, with Brandon Lee, Orting

COLOROSSI/BARNEY Courtney with Christopher L., both of Tacoma

COOK/FERNANDO Kayla Rae with Sean Richard, both of Puyallup

COOPER/SHARPE Justin David with Amber Rae Julia, both of Puyallup

COOPER/ADAM Kendall Orr with Sukin, both of Tacoma

CRUDUP/PELLEY Kerrainn Shelay, Tacoma, with Danny Rae Jr., Federal Way

DALE/JONES Mary Ruth with Bruce Warren, both of Puyallup

DAMON/CHOONHAURAI Thomas Jack, Pullman, with Taylor Victoria, Tacoma

DANIELS/EDWARDS Charles Cody with Candace Elaine, both of Suffolk, Va.

DAVIS/BEST Layla Patrice with Armando Valentino Jr., both of Lakewood

DAVIS/WILLOUGHBY Theron Lyle with Errol David, both of Tacoma

DOYLE/PARKER Monterrell Jumarr with Crystal Rose, both of Tacoma

EBRIGHT/WRIGHT Rachel Michelle with Tony Lavond Jr., both of Puyallup

EVANS/MONNIER Lance William with Jenefer Laurie, both of Bonney Lake

EWEN/LUNA Ashley Marie, Tracy, Calif., with Sage Manuel, Roy

FALCONER/BILLINGSLEY Kathryn Teale, Gig Harbor, with Ethan Gilbert, University Place

FLEMING/HARRIS Lesley Jean with Neil William, both of Tacoma

FLORANCE/ARMENDARIZ David Alan, Tacoma, with Tina, Kent

FOOTE/FOOTE Sonya Lemay with Ricki Alfonso, both of Spanaway

FRALICK/VAUGHT Hannah Katherine with Elyne Maraa, both of Puyallup

FRANKLIN/MANCERA Michael James with Jovelyn Torres, both of University Place

FREEMAN/WELLS Akeem, Tacoma, with Jikyela, Renton

FRIED/NIEDERRITER Jordan Carol with William Robert, both of Sumner

GARINGER/VARGAS Courtney Ann, Spanaway, with Antonio Jacob, Tacoma

GIVENS/MARR James Donald Jr. with Stephanie Ann, both of Spanaway

GOODMAN/CLARK Mathew Neil with Terri Lynn, both of Lakewood

GRADY/PORRAS Charles Anthony Jr. with Samantha, both of Tacoma

GREGOIRE/MOORE Jordan with Alicia, both of Tacoma

GUERRERO OLVERA/DOMINGUEZ GOMEZ Esteban with Erika Del Carmen, both of Federal Way

HAYES/POLLOCK Carley Hannah, Bonney Lake, with Charles Lindsay, Eatonville

HECKATHORN/MICHAUD Jeremy Allan, JBLM, with Daniella Elizabeth, Tacoma

HESTER/HEBERT Anna Lee with Jared Forrest, both of Sumner

HODGE/RAGAN Gina Marie, Spanaway, with Timothy Aaron, Roscommon, Mich.

HOOVER/THOMPSON Kyndra Lee with Jennifer Michelle, both of Orting

HOWELL/SCOTT James Edward with Elizabeth Patricia, both of Tacoma

HOWELL/TAYLOR William L. II with Jennifer Kathryn, both of Seattle

HUMPHREY/STEPHENSON John Hollis with Tammy Dee, both of Federal Way

HUTCHINGS/HERNANDEZ Jesse Alan, Ward, Ark., with Tasha Dawn, Kennewick

JENSEN/BORELL Jeffrey Jay with Julie Rae, both of Puyallup

JOHN/PINA Krishna Cheoan with David Anthony, both of Lakewood

JONES/PATTERSON Phoebe Marie with Joseph Thomas, both of Tacoma

KIM/ROSALES Seol Hee with Soto Jesus Alfredo, both of Lakewood

KOMAR/CARTER Alisa Elisabeth, Bow, with Brandon Marquis, Tacoma

KOTHS/STILLWAGON Nathan Daniel, Port Orchard, with Kelsea Jack, Roy

LAYTON/FINLEY Kenneth Gary with Suzzane Marie, both of Puyallup

LENGENFELDER/KNOX-ROBINSON Adam Joseph with Christina Lynn, both of Graham

LISPIE/LUNDQUIST John Francis Jr. with Bonnie Gayle, both of Graham

LIZBERG/CRAYS Timothy Albert with Lisa Michelle, both of Tacoma

LONEY/TRAINOR Kyle Philip, Bonney Lake, with Jennifer Erica  Brooke, Puyallup

LUTTERMAN/WHITE Jashua Andrew with Kristin Elizabeth, both of Graham

MACKAY/CLARK Christopher James, Boise, Idaho, with Sarah Elizabeth, Tacoma

MAGUIRE/OVERCASH Conor Aidan with Courtney Taylor, both of Spanaway

MARSHALL/OFFLEE Jalisa Kamay with Jonathan Gabriel, both of University Place

MATCZAK/GREEN Cortnie Marie with Henry Chapin, both of Tacoma

MATTES/BUCKLEY Corrine Kay with Robert William, both of Puyallup

McKINNEY/COURTNEY Angella Christine with Christopher Michael, both of Puyallup

McMACKEN/HOUSEMAN Athena Hubbard with Matthew Thomas, both of Tacoma

MELARA/SERRANO Jenny Elizabeth with Juan Carlos, both of Lancaster, Calif.

MILLER/MONTGOMERY Heidi Adah with Brian Michael, both of Tacoma

MISTRETTA/GRAFF Sara Catherine with Joseph Samuel, both of Tacoma

MONTGOMERY/McBRIDE Pamela Hope with Robert Theodore, both of Spanaway

MORENO/ZASSENHAUS Raymond Jr. with Alison Kaye, both of Puyallup

MULLEN/VIVEIROS Liam Earl with Jennifer Lynn, both of Lacey

MUNEZ/SY Jacob Jantzen with Denice Grace Tanenggee, both of Berkeley, Calif.

MURAYA/GIFFIN Francis Wainaina with Florence, both of Tacoma

MYERS/McKENZIE Cameron Grant, Wa, with Danica Margaret, Spanaway

MYERS/McKNIGHT Johnny James Jr. with Laquita Marie, both of Spanaway

NEGRON/OLSEN Jose Luis with Shelbe A., both of Tacoma

NEWTON/DODGE Chiaki Noelle with Timothy Leroy Jr., both of Lakewood

O'NEILL/FOWLER Shon Michael with Kymberly Ann, both of University Place

OLIVER/MOSES Kioriandra Elizabeth with Devante Omar, both of Spanaway

PACKER/WATERS John Kenneth with Holli Ann, both of Federal Way

PAIVA/DEBOLT Gianna Marie Diaz, Spanaway, with Nathan Paul, Puyallup

PARRIS/GRANT Amy Kathleen with Luke Glenn Richard, both of Tacoma

PEASLEE/LINTHICUM Christopher Harold with Donna Kay, both of Roy

PETERS/ST Vern M. with Laurent Casey Lee, both of Spanaway

PHILLIPS/BRYANT Robin Michelle with Reginald Gerrard, both of Enumclaw

PICKARD/GUSTAINIS Stephen Lee with Meghan Elizabeth, both of Puyallup

PIERCE/PRATT Dorothy Ann, Roy, with Ivan Allen, Graham

POHL/BEHRENS Kirsten with Dustin, both of DuPont

POWELL/JAMES Joanne with Delroy, both of Tacoma

PULICH/HEALY Michael Dean with Shannon Michele, both of Tacoma

RAPP/REBIC Steven Douglas, Lynnwood, with Cheryl Ann, Bonney Lake

REED/WEISBERG Earla Kaye with Robert Fournier, both of Tacoma

REED/SANDY Latyha Rene with Wayne Ray, both of Tacoma

ROACH/MORRISON Jacquelyne with Brandon, both of Orting

ROACH/PLYPICK James Aaron with Taryn Lindsay, both of Auburn

ROBERTSON/HANBY Lita Marie with Austin Leigh, both of Tacoma

ROBINSON/BLAKE Derek Clifton, Lakewood, with Ricktasha, Tacoma

ROBINSON/SMITH Rachael Leigh with Logan Garett, both of University Place

RUNATAY/NILLUSGUIN Cesar Medriano with Editha Picazo, both of Tacoma

SANCHEZ/MARKWELL Chelsyea Dawn with Sean Patrick, both of Spanaway

SANDERS/LEWIS Regina N. with Marsalles B., both of Tacoma

SCHNEIDER/SPACE Donald Edward, Forest Grove, Ore., with Cheyenne Marie, Puyallup

SELLERS/BROWNING Curtiss Allen with Lorrie Lynn, both of Buckley

SERDENIA/THURBER Jennie Lyn Limpin, Spanaway, with Daisy April, Tacoma

SHANDS/HARPER Sean Jeffery with Roscelle Sangalang, both of Steilacoom

SHAW/HAYNES Haley Nicole, Steilacoom, with Jeffrey Kyle, JBLM

SIMON/ALVAREZ Tomas Martinez with Angelica Maria, both of Kent

SMITH/JOHNSON Debbrina Dawn with Christopher Aaron, both of Tacoma

SMITH/BLAIR Rian Thomas with Jessica Elizabeth, both of Longview

SPAGNOLI/CAMBARIHAN Nunzio Gaetano, Puyallup, Wa., with Joan Barrios, Puyallup, Phillipines

STAVIG/BARNES Erica Grace with James Clifford, both of Puyallup

SUMMERS/SILVESTER Cindy Rella with Guy, both of Fife

SYMITH/HOBBS Kevin Edward with Angelica Marie, both of Federal Way

TAIMANGLO/PITTS Emily Fejeran with Randall Derwin, both of Lakewood

TAYLOR/McDONALD Lucas Benjamin with Zandra Alexus Reneyce, both of Tacoma

TUCKER/TUCKER David Vern with Kimberly Mae, both of Tacoma

VARGAS/LOPEZ Guerrero Raul with Y. Borjas Teodora, both of Lakewood

WALKER/EMMANUEL Asya Lavonne with Tom Lee, both of JBLM

WILBORN/MIDDLETON Stephanie Ann, Lynnwood, with Peter Steven, DuPont

WILLIAMS/LUCE Christopher Scott with Jennifer Cho, both of Boise, Idaho

WILLIAMS/PRICE William Michael with Renee Elizabeth, both of Tacoma

WISNIEWSKI/JACKSON Kisha Lorrine with Kevin Douglas, both of Tacoma

YASGER/EGGERICHS Richard Keith with Steven Allan, both of Tacoma

 

