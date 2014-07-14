Marriage licenses for week ending July 11

ABBOTT/HARASIMOWITZ Emily Jane with Jeffrey Edward, both of Tacoma
AKERS/LOVELL Andrew Paul, Spanaway, with Meagan Joy, Renton
ALHAKEEM/SNYDER Rami I. with Stephanie Cececila, both of Tacoma
ANDREWS/BACA Glen Larue with Virginia Lee, both of Gig Harbor
ANTHONY/NADER Jeannie Marie with Michael Stanley, both of University Place
ARBAUGH/BOURNE Rebecca Dawn with Spencer David, both of Puyallup
ARLIN/NICHOLAS Alicia Nichole with Matthew Christopher, both of Graham
AVILA/NYGREN Steven Oliveira Sr. with Teresa Marie, both of Bonney Lake
BAIRD/CLARK Jessica E. with Nicholas L., both of Lakewood
BAKER/PULLIAM Randy Lee, Puyallup, with Kimberly Anne, Tacoma
BAKER/BLY Zak Errol, Olympia, with Brittany Christina, Laurel, Md.
BAKKE/BECERRA Danan Alan with Kimberly Marie, both of Tacoma
BATTS/DUNSE Cynthia Rose, Gold Bar, with Micha John, Reedsburg, Wis.
BAUER/SCHMIDT Hannah Joy with Timothy Ryan, both of Tacoma
BAUMEIER/SALTER Taylor Arin, Lakewood, with Kaylie Charlotte Ann, Vancouver, British Columbia
BAUMES/MORASKI Erica Lynn with Ashley Lyn, both of Tacoma
BAYLY/GAUTHIER Bryan Craig with Sylvia Roxanne, both of Tacoma
BELL/KLIPPERT Tanya Elizabeth with Samuel James, both of Roy
BEN/DOUANGMANY John T. with Lois, both of Milton
BERNHOFT/DEMYERS Chantal Leanne with Marcus Rico Jr., both of Tacoma
BLACKWELL/DOUGLAS Anthony Quinn with Marcia Edna, both of Tacoma
BLISCHE/HAMILTON Kati Jo with Richard William, both of Buckley
BLUNK/DRASZT David Allen with Jacquelyn Lee, both of Lakebay
BONIFACIO/PARANADA Maileilaulii Hailey with Zachren, both of Puyallup
BOOTH/HAMILTON Kevin Tyler, Renton, with Gayle Anne, Tacoma
BOURAHMAH/ALEISA Jassem Nabeel Hassan with Noora W. A. A. O., both of Graham
BOYKIN/HARRIS Jamal Christopher, Lakewood, with Elysia Athena-Marie, Lacey
BOYNTON/BERRY Alexander Michale with Jacqueline Rose, both of Tacoma
BROWN/KINSEY Dwaun O’nay, Lakewood, with Chara Lanae, Renton
BUCK/SANSTAD Patricia with Robert, both of Fox Island
CALDWELL/JOHNSON Winfred Bernard II, JBLM, with Jillian Lisa, Federal Way
CAMPBELL/LAWSON Devonte Jacques with Lexis Elizabeth, both of Tacoma
CANDIOTTA/OWENS Devan Rose, Tacoma, with Amir Yusuf, Cheney
CARON/REDFORD Adam Timothy with Sherneka Mymyona, both of Tacoma
CARRILLO/RAMIREZ Christina Marie with Juan Carlos, both of Tacoma
CARROLL/FOLEY Kristopher William with Gina Everist, both of Gig Harbor
CASTILLO/RAMIREZ Ashley Roxanne with Medina Severo, both of Tacoma
CHEEK/HERTZOG Samantha Grace with John Edward, both of Spanaway
CHERRY/STRATTON Shane Carl with Rhonda Jo, both of Sumner
CHRISTENSEN/MEISTER Stefani Joan with Susan Rae, both of Lakewood
COLEMAN/McADAMS Tekiyra Monet with Toyon Micheal, both of Chicago, Ill.
COOPER/DAVIS Charles Jr. with Michael Hill, both of Tacoma
CORTEZ/NGONEPHASOUK Amanda Bisarra with Sukha, both of Tacoma
COWAN/PORTER Aaron Robert-john with Melinda Ann, both of Auburn
CRAWFORD/THOMPSON Tonya Denise, Tacoma, with Terry Sheldon, Chesterfield, Mo.
CROUCH/MULLINS Jamie Marie with Seth Gabriel, both of Richmond Hill, Ga.
CURRAN/DOW Michael Thomas with Kimberly Ann, both of Enumclaw
DAINS/BECKER Gary Lee with Tiffany Ann-marie, both of Puyallup
DASCHER/MORRELL Kristopher John Leslie with Brittany Ann Nicole, both of Tacoma
DAVENPORT/BURNEY Tiara Mecha with Aaliyah Renea, both of University Place
DAVIS/LESH Kristin Jo, Portland, Ore., with Matthew Eldon, Chehalis
DAVIS/VO Vanessa Angel, Puyallup, with Hiep Lien, Puyallp
DAWSON/SMITH Andrew Mark with Sarah Joy, both of Tacoma
DEAN/LONG Bradley Taylor, Tacoma, with Destany Louise, Snohomish
DENT/LEAF Brett Andrew, Tacoma, with Katherine Marie, Kent
DEPAUL/GATES Dominic Lee with Anna Marie, both of Olympia
DERRYBERRY/GONZALEZ Jamie Leanette with Santos Maico Fabian, both of Kennewick
DESPAIN/SURLS Joan with Jimmie, both of Tacoma
DEUSTER/GRUBER Kathryn Patricia with Dana, both of Lakebay
DICKERSON/SQUIRES Anna Marie with Matthew Ryan, both of Tacoma
DICKINSON/JONES Douglas Earl with Bernadette, both of Tacoma
DICKSON/ARNOLD Adam Charles with Brandi Dianne, both of Puyallup
DIEFENDERFER/SALAZAR Dylan James with Shamira Rena, both of Lakewood
DODGE/TYLER Jennifer Michelle with Cale Logan, both of Tacoma
DOMINGO-PICHO/HERNANDEZ-RAMIREZ Francisco J. with Brenda, both of University Place
EDGE/CALLON Jessica with Zackery Addam, both of Bonney Lake
ELSNER/MENDOZA Lacy Lyn with Salvador Jr., both of Benton City
EUGLEY/RESSER Vincent James Jr. with Brittany Renne, both of Puyallup
FARRENS/LOCKEMY Adam Jon, Fairfield, Calif., with Anne Catherine, Tacoma
FELGAR/HEINZ Mark Brian, Graham, with Katheline Odile, Tacoma
FERGUSON/JOHNSON Richard Brudis Iv with Deborah Kay, both of Gig Harbor
FERGUSON/JORDAN Warsean Kwame with Schawana Nicolle, both of Tacoma
FERNANDEZ/BROOMFIELD Julia Margaret with Michael Joseph, both of Tacoma
FORELLI/BOTTERI Kristine Anne with Devon Lee, both of Gig Harbor
GAMBILL/CLEMENTE Johana Desire with Kenneth Kyle, both of Tacoma
GARDNER/SYMPSON Garret Jed, Mineral, with Hannah Marie, Randle
GARRETT/CHRISTENSEN Holly Denise, Puyallup, with Clayton Allen, Tacoma
GERUGHTY/LARSON Xochitl with Andrew Cramer, both of Tacoma
GIOVANNINI/WHYTE Gina Theresa with Fredrick Andrew, both of Bonney Lake
GLAMUZINA/JOHNSON Elizabeth Katherine with Richard L., both of Tacoma
GONZALES/PERRUSQUIA Jaime M. with Vanessa S., both of Graham
GONZALEZ-JUAREZ/ESTRADA-PEREZ Francisco with Maria Leticia, both of Puyallup
GOULD/LADD Tatiana Yurievna with Nathaniel Dean, both of Graham
GRAVES/JAEGER Vicki Jo with Dorothy Marie, both of Tacoma
GRECO/FEST Anthony Lee, Shelton, with Angela Marie, Tacoma
GREENE-DOWNS/LATORRE Natashale, Renton, with Joevandie Bernard, Renton
GREENLAW/SPARLING Hannah Marie with Blake Harrison, both of Lakewood
GUMMERINGER/BONTEMPS Adailya Mercedes with Bryce Edward, both of Puyallup
GUSTAFSON/HILES Nicholas James with Misty Ann June, both of Milton
HALE/HOFFER Amanda Lynnae with Brodie Charles, both of Orting
HAMILTON/BUTCHER Jeffrey Michael with Chelsea Anne Marie, both of St. Helens, Ore.
HAMILTON/LINDBO Lacie Marie with Jacob Isaac, both of Fife
HARKER/THOMPSON Amanda Renee with Brandon Vincent, both of Puyallup
HARMON/CARPENTER Ashley Renea with William Nathaniel, both of Bremerton
HARRIS/ALLERTON Kyle Christopher, Auburn, with Bailey Noel, Orting
HARRISON/JINNEMAN Brad Joseph with Kayla Marie, both of Lakebay
HATCH/GARCIA Melissa Danielle with Richard Pablo III, both of Graham
HATCHER/NELSON Whitney Mona with James Arthur III, both of Tacoma
HAYWARD/MERRICK Peter Michael with Heidi Elizabeth, both of Lakewood
HELM/SEXTON Ryan David, Athens, Ill., with Nicole Anne, Puyallup
HEMINGER/BURNETT Jeffrey Allen with Celeste Dawn, both of Puyallup
HENDRIXSON/GAMIN Eric Michael with Kayla Jean, both of Chicago, Ill.
HENRY/CANIDA Tenisha Lynell with Jordan Labrente, both of Tacoma
HERNAN/COLE Lavette Sharonlee Agnus with Gary Rentola, both of Gig Harbor
HERNANDEZ/WOOD Stacy Lynn, Spanaway, with Scott Leo, Lakebay
HUFF/HORNER Adam Christian with Katherine A., both of Tacoma
HUFF/FLOOD Marissa Roseann with Jonothan Robert, both of Auburn
HULSEY/MALSON Craig Thomas Neal Jr. with Jessica Danielle, both of Graham
INFAUSTO/HALBERSTADT Sonia Ariel, Spanaway, with Matthew Joseph, Sumner
JEFFCOAT/ROTH Steven Raymond with Amy Lynn, both of Gig Harbor
JENKINS/RODRIGUEZ Artis Dushawn with Jessica, both of Fircrest
JOHNSEN/HARRIS Tashana Rose with Ryan Martin, both of University Place
JOHNSON/ANNEN Bryan Andrew with Consetta Marie, both of Puyallup
JOHNSON/KNIGHT Sapphire Grace with Douglas Daniel, both of Lacey
JONES/O’COYNE Jamie Leigh with Cody Thomas, both of Tacoma
JUAREZ/LAVEWAY Woody William with Melissa Dawn, both of Puyallup
JUDY/REES Brittney Marie with Jamie Lee, both of Spanaway
JULIET/LEBEAU Michele with Andrew Marcus, both of Seattle
KENDALL/RUTLEDGE Petronella Johanna with Jason Andrew, both of Puyallup
KHILE/REYES Scott Floyd with Jorge Luis, both of Witon Manors, Fla.
KIM/HALL Sang Kyun with Lily June, both of Lakewood
KINCANNON/ANDERSON Kristina Marie with David Paul, both of Tacoma
KLEVEN/KLEVEN Michael Lee with Kelsey Elise, both of Tacoma
KNEISLEY/REINKING Robert Hamilton with Sharon Lois, both of Steilacoom
KOSTER/KING Jason Lee II with Mariah Elizabeth, both of Lakewood
KRAVICH/MIKKELSON Kathryn Diana with Matthew David, both of Auburn
KRUEGER/HURLEY James Russell with Roberta Joy, both of Tacoma
KUZNYUK/KRUCHININA Myroslav with Irina, both of Tacoma
LAFFERTY/SIMONSON Michelle Mae with David Earl, both of Tacoma
LANGLOW/BOHNETT Alexander Scott with Nicole Danielle, both of Gig Harbor
LaPORTE/EVANS Shawn Joseph with Elizabeth Acfalle, both of Fircrest
LARSON/BEDIENT Sean Evan with Kellie Rachelle, both of Gig Harbor
LAVIGNE/JACKSON Amber Jeanette with Patrick Michael, both of Gig Harbor
LONG/IRWIN Alan Jared with Katelyn Teal, both of Fox Island
LUCAS/MARLOW Tianna Faith with Dominique Xavier, both of Tacoma
MAHMOUD/WILLINGHAM Ciara Michelle with Aaron Terrell, both of Tacoma
MAINARDI/MORCAN Steven with Iulia Simona, both of Lakewood
MARKEY/ROGERS Michael James with Carlyn Faye, both of Tacoma
MARTIN/FINLAY Linda Cheryl with Joel Stephen, both of Port Townsend
MATEKEL/GRAHAM Ryan Robert, Puyallup, with Taylor Anne, Orting
MAXWELL/HAUERT Jordan Dean with Patricia Lynne, both of Lakewood
McALPIN/WILLIAMS Kevin Michael with Veronica Jean, both of Puyallup
McCAMMON/LeDOUX Taylor Drew with Kelly Marie, both of Lakewood
McCLURE/LYNN Douglas A. with Alyssa E., both of Tacoma
McCULLY/GOWEN Heather Katharine with Wendy Christine, both of Auburn
McCUNE/ROBINSON Skylar Vance with Esther Lynne, both of Pensacola, Fla.
McKELLAR/RANAN Janie Raye with Bradwell Fernandez, both of Graham
McLEOD/PHAM James Michael, Tacoma, with Holli Jayne, Enumclaw
MEZS/LORFELD Robert Anderson, Lakewood, with Sydney Marie, University Place
MILANO/BURR Tessa Kathleen with Donald Jarmaine, both of Tacoma
MILLER/SOBCZAK Molly Dean with Edward Samuelu, both of Williamsburg, Iowa
MILLER/BENNETT Seth Jeremy with Maureen Lee, both of Edgewood
MINNICK/CLOW Michael Robert, JBLM, with Kathryn Lynn, Graham
MOINETTE/TANNER Sean Michael with Jasmine Monet, both of Spanaway
MORAN/ROBINSON Mason Andrew, Thompson Falls, Mont., with Sarah Rebecca, Graham
MORGAN/BURG Darcy Joseph with Kimberly Michelle, both of Spanaway
NERWINSKI/BURKS Daniel Adam with Jennelle Cassandra, both of Tacoma
NGO/LE QUAN Trinh My with Nguyen, both of Tacoma
NGUYEN/VU Tim Q. Jr. with Vivian IV, both of Puyallup
O’BRIEN/LAWRENCE Michelle Marie with Jacob Carl, both of Tacoma
OROZCO/ALVARADO Zaragoza Laura with Garcia Martin Isai, both of Tacoma
ORR/GRAHAM Gregory Steven with Patricia Ann, both of Lakewood
OSMONSON/RASMUSSEN Keith Lane, Federal Way, with Shelly Deanne, Tacoma
PARKER/CRUZ Daymond with Charlene Marie, both of Tacoma
PARKER/COX Rachel Dawn with Raphael Alexander, both of Tacoma
PELLANT/CARBINE Julia Michelle with Vernon Lee, both of Tacoma
PHAN/CLARK Lieu Thuy with Drew James, both of Tacoma
POCHEL/ROWAN Davis Cathy Ann with Melvin Ray, both of Graham
POLLEY/BAILEY Alyssa Joy with Nicholas Lee, both of Puyallup
POWERS/BUCHANAN Stephen Tyler with Ashley Lynn, both of Tacoma
PRITCHETT/CARTER Nicole Christina with Joytoya Marie, both of Lakewood
QUALLS/WEED Tiffany Marie with Tommy Agus Sulistiady, both of Tacoma
QUICHOCHO/BOHANNON Jake Perry Gogo, Tacoma, with Taja Derise-Akee, Renton
RATLIFF/HOWERTON Joseph Lee, Puyallup, with Kelsey Jo, Enumclaw
REIS/DOWD Amanda Joye with Christopher Michael, both of Lakewood
ROBINSON/McCARVER Tonia Marie with Dwayne Dores, both of Tacoma
RODEWALD/COX Anne Frances, Vancouver, with Wesley Owen, Puyallup
RODRIGUEZ/MACIEL Javier De La Cruz with Jose Florencio Jr., both of Tacoma
ROSE/THOMAS Cody Weston with Kylie Courtney, both of Tacoma
ROUNDS/DEMPSEY Kegan Douglas with Carleigh Logan, both of Puyallup
SABLAN/CHANG Vikki Marie with Justin Ho’omaluhia, both of Puyallup
SALAZAR/MARTINEZ Thomas John, Fontana, Calif., with Marti Lynn, Lakewood
SANSAVER/WOLF Sara Marie with Justin Phillip-Viste, both of Orting
SAVINO/HOWELL Stephanie Marie with John Joseph, both of DuPont
SCHERICH/PIOTROWSKI Chelsey Lyn with Joseph Michael, both of Gig Harbor
SEDY/AYRES Gracie Marie with Eric Matthew, both of Puyallup
SENN/JASSO Aaron Russell, Federal Way, with Martinez Maria Del Rosario, Tacoma
SHAW/HUNT Victoria Leigh with Jeffrey Travis, both of Auburn
SHREWSBERRY/MENDEL Herbert George, Puyallup, with Annette Marie, Renton
SIGMUND/BOWERS Corey Masatoshi with Kolina Francia, both of JBLM
SIMPSON/TOM Joshua Paul with Sarah Grace, both of Tacoma
SKREEN/SAATHOFF Catherine Lorraine with Jacob Lee, both of Federal Way
SMALL/JACKSON Brittany Stashundia with Devon Garvin, both of Lakewood
SMITH/LINDGREN Gregory with Marnie, both of Lakewood
SMITH/SCHNEIDER Rodger Dean Jr. with Melanie Ann, both of Puyallup
SMOCK/REI Ryan Mitchel with Ashley Maureen, both of JBLM
SNYDER/MEZEK Jacob Lee with Darcie Jeanne, both of Orting
STAPLETON/LANE Donald Ray Jr. with Margaret Ann Lousie, both of University Place
STATON/WEIMER Justin Bernard with Jamie Dawn, both of Bonney Lake
STORRAR/ELSETH Colleen Rae with Jeffrey Carl, both of Gig Harbor
SUTLIFF/FLORES Jeffery Lee Jr. with Ashley Melissa, both of Graham
TAO/XIANG Junyu, Lakewood, with Ling, Gig Harbor
TARBELL/DAVIS Michael Peter with Venus Ann, both of Fife
TAYLOR/LEWIS Rachell Renee with Daniel Jacob, both of Puyallup
TAYLOR/MUNOZ Thomas James with Yesenia, both of Bonney Lake
TWIET/REESE Jeffery Allen with Julene Marlaine, both of Tacoma
UNWIN/BURKE Alexander Donald with Melanie Marie, both of Hilo, Hawaii
UNWIN/SIMONETTI Margaret, Seattle, with Phillip, San Diego, Calif.
VALDEZ/DORSEY Rene David with Julie Ann, both of Gig Harbor
VARGO/TOFFLEMIRE Kara Marie with Melissa Lauren, both of Tacoma
VAUGHT/SHADLOW Joshua Thomas with Kimberly Kumiko, both of Tacoma
VICKROY/DUNMYRE Colleen Ada with Dale Eugene, both of Spanaway
WASHINGTON/WASHINGTON Maridonna Shizuka with Brendan Ashmed, both of Auburn
WEBB/BURNES Michael Glenn with Nora Medelina, both of Lakewood
WEISINGER/COMSTOCK James Roy IV with Stephenie Jo, both of Lakewood
WERNER/HAMMOND Devin Victor with Rachelle Marie, both of Puyallup
WEST/CHARBONEAU Andrew George with Kaycie Brianne, both of Auburn
WHITESIDE/TUXBURY Leah Pletz with Daniel Robert Jr., both of Kirkland
WILLIAMS/WIDUP Donna Elaine with Patricia Ann, both of Glendale, Ariz.
WINE/FRIEDMAN Brandon Michael with Natalie Jean, both of Lakewood
WOLF/MARTINEZ Mathew Lawrence with Dominguez Maria De Jesus, both of Lakewood
WOLFF/CLAY Justin Ray with Ashleigh Lynn, both of Tacoma
WOOD/NIEMI Erica Munro, University Place, with Edward Jarl Jr., JBLM
WULKAN/TROHIMOVICH Bruce Thomas, Olympia, with Merita Kay, Gig Harbor
