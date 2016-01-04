Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 31, 2015

AKEO/MASON Destiny Pearl with Corey Douglas, both of Graham
ALFRED/FLOYD Shai Markita with Sean Patrick, both of Spanaway
ANDERSON/JONES John Marcus, Steilacoom, with Sally Fogg, Lakewood
ANDERSON/ORME Whitney Renee with Ryan Christopher, both of Pacific
ARNOLD/PHILLIPS Josiah Robert with Kaylara Ann, both of Puyallup
BAILEY/RUSSI Brenda Renee with Troy Dean, both of Gig Harbor
BALSAMO/FAY Lauren Nicole with Matthew Ransom Wayne, both of Spanaway
BELL/CARROLL Shawn Lamar with Rebecca Jean, both of Puyallup
BERRY/WILLIAMS Christina Patrice with Alexis Tabetha, both of Olympia
BUCHANAN/FAWCETT Virginia Carol with Bradley Allen, both of Gig Harbor
CARLSON/NILSEN Amanda Marie with Brendin Robert, both of Tacoma
CASTACIO/FIELDS Demetrius A. with Krystal Larae, both of Tacoma
CLOSE/GALVEZ Philip Anthony with Alexandra Marie, both of University Place
CROSKEY/DYER Tameela Shalunte with Londun Dewitt, both of Puyallup
DOHRMAN/HADDAD Devon Michael with Sophia Marlena, both of JBLM
DRIVER/DEXTER Jessica Kathleen, Olympia, with Kimberly Michelle, Tacoma
DSIO/TIALAVEA Syanna Edna with Saaga, both of Tacoma
FLORES/GARCIA Grabiel Cinthia Yanet with Martinez Esteban, both of Lakewood
FORTNER/ADHIKARI Amanda Louise, Olympia, with Safal, Steilacoom
FREDERICKS/ENYEART Michael Albert, Monroe, with Teresa Lynn, Tacoma
GASTELUM/PIPER Angelica Amith, Graham, with Tommy Lee, Spanaway
GEE/RAFFENSBERGER Michelle Deann with Dennis Eugene, both of Spanaway
HARPER/YOCKMAN Nathaniel Lee, Tacoma, with Elda Nalani, Steilacoom
HARPER/HARPER Terry, Puyallup, with Patricia Ann, Yelm
JENKINS/VELASCO Mychelle Christina with Francisco Javier II, both of Largo, Fla.
JOHNSON/OLMSTEAD Nicole Lou with Joshua Michael, both of Tacoma
KERR/GRAY Shad Thomas, University Place, with Susan A., Tacoma
KLEINSASSER/MILLER Kim Marie, Puyallup, with Martin Lynn, Eatonville
LAFITTE/WILLIAMS Kendrick Jamal with Rycquel Demica, both of Tacoma
LE SON/CHHIM Van, Puyallup, with Sokunthear, Tacoma
LEMUS/MONTERROSA Noe Coria with Yamira K., both of Tacoma
LINK/KING Jerica with Blaire, both of Tacoma
LOWE/MARTINEZ Philip with Laura Graciela, both of Bonney Lake
MACE/JUHL Stacie Louise with Eric Jason, both of Puyallup
MASSEY/DAVIS Kayveshia Monique, Tacoma, with Anthony Brooks, Lakewood
MATHAN/LANCY Sophia Kozhikal, Fife, with Sanjiv Paul, Farmington Hills, Mich.
MAXWELL/TURALDE Anthony Dee with Jegei Villeno, both of Lakewood
McCORMACK/HICKOK Maria Grace with Zachary Lee Stewart, both of Orting
McLAUGHLIN/KARCHER Jonathan E. with Arielle A., both of Spanaway
McPHERSON/DENISLAMOVA Robert S., Lakewood, with Ievgeniia, Lacey
MEYER/TALBOT Michael Anthony John with Kayla Elizabeth, both of JBLM
MILLER/GORGAN Shannon with Chase Allen, both of Lakewood
MOELLER/WALTMANN Scott Herman with Naomi M., both of Puyallup
MOHLER/WETZSTEIN Cassidy with Dejon, both of Covington
MORAN/RODRIGUEZ Bernal Mariela I. with Lopez Victor H., both of Lakewood
NOTEBOOM/HOAG Jessica Marie, Seattle, with Andrew Joshua, Norfolk, Va.
OLSON/SHAH Dale Aaron with Vallari, both of Bonney Lake
ORTIZ/ORTIZ Colon Edwin Omar with Martinez Yamilex, both of Tacoma
PAYNE/WESTFALL Jamie Dell with James Steven, both of Washougal
PENA/GARCIA Isaiah Andrew with Yajaira, both of Lakewood
PEREZ/OASE Art Phillip with Monique Michelle, both of Tacoma
PESAMINO/MAREKO Alofamoni with Sasha Milinanea, both of Lakewood
PRING/TOWNSEND Christopher Earl with Paige Chantel, both of Tacoma
QUAINTANCE/AGYEMANG Scott Thomas, Tacoma, with Duah Cindy Konadu, Arlington, Texas
ROBINSON/HEAD Benjamin Jeffrey with Cammeron Marie, both of Lakewood
ROGGOW/STEVENS Steven Montgomery with Sarah Cynthia, both of Graham
RUSHING/McDANIEL Rich Aaron with Cynthia Louise, both of Puyallup
RUTHERFORD/WELCH Johnathan Baxter with Michaela Mercedes, both of Auburn
SCOTT/MENDIOLA Reco Dubrell with Sonya Renee, both of Tacoma
SENNERT/HALVORSON Janet Lynn with Alan Neil, both of Tacoma
SWANSON/RUST Eric David with Alexus Rose, both of JBLM
TALBOTT/CARRILLO Crystal Hope, Fife, with Magdaleno B., Tacoma
TORRES/TELLO Nolvia Leticia with Ruben Dario, both of Tacoma
WALTERS/MITCHELL Kathleen Marie with Kelly Wade, both of Tacoma
WARNER/ROBINSON Savannah Noel with Frank Anthony, both of Tacoma
WILLIAMS/TOMIC Tremicka Nicole with Cedo, both of Tacoma
WILLS/SUAREZ Richard R. with Alejandra, both of Spanaway
WITHERELL/GOBEO Jason Langley with Nicole Renee, both of Tacoma
