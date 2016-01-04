Local

January 4, 2016 2:40 PM

Marriage licenses for week ending Dec. 31, 2015

The News Tribune

AKEO/MASON Destiny Pearl with Corey Douglas, both of Graham

ALFRED/FLOYD Shai Markita with Sean Patrick, both of Spanaway

ANDERSON/JONES John Marcus, Steilacoom, with Sally Fogg, Lakewood

ANDERSON/ORME Whitney Renee with Ryan Christopher, both of Pacific

ARNOLD/PHILLIPS Josiah Robert with Kaylara Ann, both of Puyallup

BAILEY/RUSSI Brenda Renee with Troy Dean, both of Gig Harbor

BALSAMO/FAY Lauren Nicole with Matthew Ransom Wayne, both of Spanaway

BELL/CARROLL Shawn Lamar with Rebecca Jean, both of Puyallup

BERRY/WILLIAMS Christina Patrice with Alexis Tabetha, both of Olympia

BUCHANAN/FAWCETT Virginia Carol with Bradley Allen, both of Gig Harbor

CARLSON/NILSEN Amanda Marie with Brendin Robert, both of Tacoma

CASTACIO/FIELDS Demetrius A. with Krystal Larae, both of Tacoma

CLOSE/GALVEZ Philip Anthony with Alexandra Marie, both of University Place

CROSKEY/DYER Tameela Shalunte with Londun Dewitt, both of Puyallup

DOHRMAN/HADDAD Devon Michael with Sophia Marlena, both of JBLM

DRIVER/DEXTER Jessica Kathleen, Olympia, with Kimberly Michelle, Tacoma

DSIO/TIALAVEA Syanna Edna with Saaga, both of Tacoma

FLORES/GARCIA Grabiel Cinthia Yanet with Martinez Esteban, both of Lakewood

FORTNER/ADHIKARI Amanda Louise, Olympia, with Safal, Steilacoom

FREDERICKS/ENYEART Michael Albert, Monroe, with Teresa Lynn, Tacoma

GASTELUM/PIPER Angelica Amith, Graham, with Tommy Lee, Spanaway

GEE/RAFFENSBERGER Michelle Deann with Dennis Eugene, both of Spanaway

HARPER/YOCKMAN Nathaniel Lee, Tacoma, with Elda Nalani, Steilacoom

HARPER/HARPER Terry, Puyallup, with Patricia Ann, Yelm

JENKINS/VELASCO Mychelle Christina with Francisco Javier II, both of Largo, Fla.

JOHNSON/OLMSTEAD Nicole Lou with Joshua Michael, both of Tacoma

KERR/GRAY Shad Thomas, University Place, with Susan A., Tacoma

KLEINSASSER/MILLER Kim Marie, Puyallup, with Martin Lynn, Eatonville

LAFITTE/WILLIAMS Kendrick Jamal with Rycquel Demica, both of Tacoma

LE SON/CHHIM Van, Puyallup, with Sokunthear, Tacoma

LEMUS/MONTERROSA Noe Coria with Yamira K., both of Tacoma

LINK/KING Jerica with Blaire, both of Tacoma

LOWE/MARTINEZ Philip with Laura Graciela, both of Bonney Lake

MACE/JUHL Stacie Louise with Eric Jason, both of Puyallup

MASSEY/DAVIS Kayveshia Monique, Tacoma, with Anthony Brooks, Lakewood

MATHAN/LANCY Sophia Kozhikal, Fife, with Sanjiv Paul, Farmington Hills, Mich.

MAXWELL/TURALDE Anthony Dee with Jegei Villeno, both of Lakewood

McCORMACK/HICKOK Maria Grace with Zachary Lee Stewart, both of Orting

McLAUGHLIN/KARCHER Jonathan E. with Arielle A., both of Spanaway

McPHERSON/DENISLAMOVA Robert S., Lakewood, with Ievgeniia, Lacey

MEYER/TALBOT Michael Anthony John with Kayla Elizabeth, both of JBLM

MILLER/GORGAN Shannon with Chase Allen, both of Lakewood

MOELLER/WALTMANN Scott Herman with Naomi M., both of Puyallup

MOHLER/WETZSTEIN Cassidy with Dejon, both of Covington

MORAN/RODRIGUEZ Bernal Mariela I. with Lopez Victor H., both of Lakewood

NOTEBOOM/HOAG Jessica Marie, Seattle, with Andrew Joshua, Norfolk, Va.

OLSON/SHAH Dale Aaron with Vallari, both of Bonney Lake

ORTIZ/ORTIZ Colon Edwin Omar with Martinez Yamilex, both of Tacoma

PAYNE/WESTFALL Jamie Dell with James Steven, both of Washougal

PENA/GARCIA Isaiah Andrew with Yajaira, both of Lakewood

PEREZ/OASE Art Phillip with Monique Michelle, both of Tacoma

PESAMINO/MAREKO Alofamoni with Sasha Milinanea, both of Lakewood

PRING/TOWNSEND Christopher Earl with Paige Chantel, both of Tacoma

QUAINTANCE/AGYEMANG Scott Thomas, Tacoma, with Duah Cindy Konadu, Arlington, Texas

ROBINSON/HEAD Benjamin Jeffrey with Cammeron Marie, both of Lakewood

ROGGOW/STEVENS Steven Montgomery with Sarah Cynthia, both of Graham

RUSHING/McDANIEL Rich Aaron with Cynthia Louise, both of Puyallup

RUTHERFORD/WELCH Johnathan Baxter with Michaela Mercedes, both of Auburn

SCOTT/MENDIOLA Reco Dubrell with Sonya Renee, both of Tacoma

SENNERT/HALVORSON Janet Lynn with Alan Neil, both of Tacoma

SWANSON/RUST Eric David with Alexus Rose, both of JBLM

TALBOTT/CARRILLO Crystal Hope, Fife, with Magdaleno B., Tacoma

TORRES/TELLO Nolvia Leticia with Ruben Dario, both of Tacoma

WALTERS/MITCHELL Kathleen Marie with Kelly Wade, both of Tacoma

WARNER/ROBINSON Savannah Noel with Frank Anthony, both of Tacoma

WILLIAMS/TOMIC Tremicka Nicole with Cedo, both of Tacoma

WILLS/SUAREZ Richard R. with Alejandra, both of Spanaway

WITHERELL/GOBEO Jason Langley with Nicole Renee, both of Tacoma

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos