Marriage licenses for week ending Feb. 26, 2016

ALEKSANDROV/IVCHENKO Andrii with Iryna, both of Renton
ALLEN/FRIES Orville Nathaniel Jr. with Margaret Louise, both of Edgewood
ANIC/KLOCKENBRINK Kevin Michael with Kindra Noel, both of Puyallup
ARREOLA-JIMENEZ/ESTEP Benito with Elisha Ann, both of Puyallup
BACCI/SPADONI Frank F. with Marjorie C., both of Gig Harbor
BAKER/BAUTISTA Ashley Jane with Kate Manley, both of Tacoma
BANKS/BONES Mathew Ronald, Lakewood, with Olivia Chantalle, Tacoma
BARRERA/AREVALO Griselda with Juarez Fredy, both of Lakewood
BARRETT/BARNES Christian Thomas with Tracy Elaine, both of Edgewood
BARRY/LOCKHART Katherine Christine, Seattle, with Trevor Ryan, Tacoma
BECERRA/HILL Katherine Marie with James Randolph, both of Tacoma
BENSON/MEDINA Anthony Nathan, Kent, with Hattie Jean, Tacoma
BLEY/ASQUITH Nicola Lee with Claude Colin III, both of Puyallup
BLONSKI-CLARK/EDGE Robert Miguel, Clearwater, Fla., with Lindsey Grace, Columbus, Ga.
BORISHKEVICH/KRYSA Lyudmila Igorivna, Tacoma, with Radislav Igorovich, Federal Way
BROUMAS/LANCASTER Elyssa Danielle with Daryl Nicolas, both of Tacoma
CALKINS/TSEGAYE Shevonne Colette with Biruk, both of Tacoma
CARICCHIO/McINTURFF Jason Lee with Annette Marie, both of Tacoma
CHA/MASUDA Min Sung with Miho, both of Lakewood
CHANG/HWANG James Woosuk with Subin, both of Tacoma
CHRISTENSEN/KOST Tiffany N. with Spencer D., both of Spanaway
CLARK/BLACKBURN Douglas Walter with Jan Alys, both of Tacoma
COLLINS/STURZEN Jeffery Lee II with Sarah Lynn, both of Tacoma
COLLINS/SAKURAI Jeremy Dennis Young with Rachael Ayako, both of Tacoma
CONNORS/SABAS Thomas Joseph with Brandon Justin, both of Tacoma
CRUZ/MARTINEZ Eulices Antonio with Thalia Amaris, both of Spanaway
DAVIS/DEIBERT Sheri Ann, Olympia, with Martin Lee, Tacoma
DIVIS/GARDNER Cameron Mark with Megan, both of Puyallup
DYKE/ANDERSON Craig Eugene with Stephanie Kelly, both of Tacoma
ERETH/DRURY Calmerin Jean with Corey Jared, both of Tacoma
FAAMAUSILI/TEO Sivini Faith with Taumafaimolealii Bryan, both of Puyallup
FAUMUINA/JOHNSON Soloee Anastacia with Ferantee Jamar, both of Lakewood
FAYE/EVERETT Shane Robert with Christin Michelle, both of Tacoma
FERSON/EDWARDS Ranae Lynn, Orting, with Justin David, Brookmans Park, Hertfordshire, England
FLORES/CARDENAS Daniel with Orendai Blanca Johana, both of Lakewood
FOSS/KATZ Lacey Rae with Brandon Michael, both of Thousand Oaks, Calif.
GAMEZ/COLOCHO-PIMENTEL Steven Israel with Amalia Isabel, both of Lakewood
GAY/McHATTON Ashley Marie with Jacob Daniel, both of Tacoma
GILBERT/KOVACH-ESTACIO Brandi Leigh with Christopher Micheal, both of Tacoma
GOFF/NESS Joshua Allen with Stephanie Jeanelle, both of Bonney Lake
GREEN/TUCKER Phillip Cornell with Debra Denise, both of Graham
HERPOLSHEIMER/BRAMER Cameron Lee with Stephanie Ann, both of Fife
HIGGINS/BLACKBURN Nancy Mary with Charles Gabriel, both of Gig Harbor
HILL/WALKE Lauren Elizabeth with Ryan Andrew, both of Puyallup
HOSKINSON/McGHEE Laurel Jeanne with Keaton Alan, both of Tacoma
HYATT/BARRETO Michael Albert, Eatonville, with Norma Cecilia, Lakewood
JOHNSON/CAMACHO Rickie LD II with Caitlin Nicole Santos, both of Tacoma
JUSKAVITCH/WHARTON Shawn Walter with Arlene Marie, both of Tacoma
KAMP/McCLAIN Marcus Sean with Merry Margaret, both of Bonney Lake
KELLEY/BADWOUND Timothy James with Jade Ann, both of Steilacoom
KIM/MAHLER Mindy B. with Michael Richard, both of Lakewood
KING/MOORE Christopher Jason with Cheyenne Starr, both of Spanaway
KINYUA/KAGONDU David Wachira with Alice Wambui, both of Federal Way
KITTLESON/LEHMAN Edward Michael with Tabea, both of Tacoma
KOLTANOWSKI/SARNAT Robert Michael II with Amy Lynn, both of Gilbert, Ariz.
KWON/JOHNSON Sun Jin, Auburn, with Lance Rincel, Tacoma
LAGDAO/MARTINEZ Mark-Angelo Serrano with Katherine Ann, both of Tacoma
LAPLACE/RIVERS Ajulani Rudy, Lawrenceville, Ga., with Sabrina, Suwanee, Ga.
LETTS/TOOMEY Patrick Ryan, Tacoma, with Beth Ann, Fort Gordon, Ga.
LEWIS/STEWART Vanchesta Selina with Myron Antwaine, both of Puyallup
LOPEZ/SANCHEZ Keila with Lopez Panflio, both of Lakewood
LOWE-SWISHER/McMILLIAN Jennifer Piper, Puyallup, with Josiah Jeremiah, University Place
LUCAS-DUNFORD/NAIDOO Andrea with Subramani Surandra, both of Tacoma
LUTZ/SANDERS Serena Dawn with Andrew Timothy, both of Bremerton
LYONS/CULLENS Tom M. with Joycee Lee, both of Spanaway
MARINO/DYER Katherine Anne Holland with Scott Burleigh, both of Los Angeles, Calif.
MARTINEZ/LOPEZ Vasquez Lucio, Tacoma, with Ramirez Ambrosia Magdalena, Eugene, Ore.
MARTINEZ/KOLTE Yvette with Siddharth Sanjay, both of Lakewood
MATHYS/KOERBER Kioshi Keanu, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with Valerie Dee, Carlsbad, Calif.
MAWBY/HAMILTON Colleen Gail with Chad Ryan, both of Roy
MBURU/SOLOMON Kenneth Kamumbu, Tukwila, with Kerri Lynn, Puyallup
McCALLUM/GILES Erinn Louise with Nicholas William, both of Tacoma
McDONNELL/BISHOP Sarah Ann with Benjamin Forrest, both of Tacoma
McKAY/GIRARDIER Trisha Faye with Joseph Lee James, both of Buckley
McQUEEN/NAPUTI Alexis Marie with Adrian J., both of Puyallup
MERCADO/DIXON Shelbey Rae with Jacob Foster, both of Puyallup
MILLER/SEIBER Weston Micheal, Clinton, Tenn., with Courtney Nicole, Lafollette, Tenn.
MIN/VILLANUEVA Chamroeun, Tacoma, with Gladice De Jesus, Vancouver, B.C.
MIRANDA-COVARRUBIAS/BROWNING Anahi, Gig Harbor, with Steven Andrew, Lakewood
MOLINA/CONDE Miguel Antonio with Rebollo Maura Fabiola, both of Lakewood
MOORE/ROGERS Jheada Rashae I., Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with Mark Anthony, Gulfport, Miss.
MORGAN/WILSON Heather Marie with Huntington James, both of Tacoma
MORRIS/WHITING Dillon Jeffrey, Sumner, with Zoe Danielle, Covington
MOST/SIMMONS Leah N. with Zachary A., both of Yelm
NASWORTHY/TITUS Jack Martin with Marie Antoinette, both of Tacoma
NEELY/SUTTON Kenneth Earl with Shanetta Renee, both of Tacoma
NIELSON/BUTTNER Angela Kay with Dustin Jack, both of Joint Base Lewis-McChord
NOLLAN/BROWN Joshua Leonard with Kayla Ann, both of Sumner
NZE/MADAKSON Vaughn Kosisochukwu with Nicole Talatu, both of Tacoma
PANTON/HULL Alisha Sere with Neill Patrick, both of Spanaway
PENNELL/LAVICK Roberta Lee with James Fredkin, both of Gig Harbor
PIGMAN/BIGELOW Steven James with Sandra Lynn, both of Puyallup
POLINTAN/CENTENO Rodelio with Shirley, both of Lakewood
POTTER/McMULLEN Christopher Michael with Makensie Janel, both of Tacoma
POWELL/PATRICK Alfred John with Alexandra Marie, both of Tacoma
PURDY/GALLOWAY James Arthur with Jamie Lynn, both of Spanaway
REIELS/MEIROSU Shawn Fitzhugh with Mariana, both of Tacoma
REYES/VOID Sylvia Rosario with Lamont Andrew, both of Lakewood
RODGERS/HARRIS Jasmine Nicole with David Brandon, both of Lakewood
RODGERS/FENTON Laura Jeanne with Sarah Noel, both of Tacoma
ROJAS/STILLWELL Tisnado Maria Teresa with Greg David, both of Federal Way
ROMERO/GUZMAN Brundage Angel Yvonne with Hernandez Jose Rafael, both of Tacoma
RUSSELL/STERBA Lyle E. with Carmen, both of University Place
SANDERS/VAN HOUTE Davey Joe Jr., Port Angeles, with Meredith Rae, Tacoma
SERPA/WENDLER Heidi Christine with Alicia Marie, both of Steilacoom
SHABRO/HOWELL Janice Lynn, Lake Tapps, with Harold Hugh, Tacoma
SHARPE/OSERA Ryan Lee Balag with Sheila May, both of University Place
SHIVELY/PITTMAN Chace Thomas with Samantha Nicole, both of Tacoma
SILAFAU/AFOA Jesiree T. with Benjamin E., both of Tacoma
SIMON/PRICE Daniel Mark with Jmescia Lejon, both of Tacoma
SIMPSON/YLVISAKER Michael William with Rhiannon Marie, both of Tacoma
SMITH/BRISKE Jennifer Lynn with Adam David, both of Puyallup
SNELLING/WITTENBERG John David with Kathleen Dawn, both of DuPont
SOTO/HOUGHTON April Leann with Tyler Jack, both of Puyallup
SYLVESTER/ROSE Chaster Kimo with Ashley Nicole, both of Tacoma
TAITAGUE/JONES Tiffany Lynn with Gregory Scott, both of Spanaway
TAOIPU/TUAFAFIE Perry Mativa Jr. with Sherley Temple, both of Tacoma
TAYLOR/RAIBUDDHA Fredrick Kendall with May, both of Tacoma
TILLEY/BUCHER Cameron Taylor with Sierra Amodei, both of Gig Harbor
TREJO/LEOS Flores Elizabeth Del Carmen with Bravo Jose Antonio, both of Des Moines
URBANO/MWANGI Alamilla Esmeralda, Tacoma, with Charles Kabuga, Joint Base Lewis-McChord
VAETOE/SALAVEA Tavita with Rosemarie, both of Tacoma
VALDIVIA/MAHAPE Jose Daniel, Tacoma, with Melissa Marie, Tacoma
WELBOURN/KOHLER Hailey Leeann with Zachary Alexander, both of Tacoma
WILKES/JONES Jeremy Lynn with Markala Che Rae, both of Tacoma
ZEHNER/KALB David Michael with Machelle Pearl, both of Tacoma
