Puyallup choir to perform at Carnegie Hall Ola Gjeilo's "Dreamweaver"

Members of the South Sound Classical Choir will perform with a group of 250 singers Ola Gjeilo's "Dreamweaver" at New York's Carnegie Hall. This video shows the local group performing at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tacoma, Wash.
Courtesy South Sound Classical Choir
'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Gateway

'I go to school wondering if we're going to get shot'

Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in