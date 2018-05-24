Celebrate Khalsa Day with thousands of Sikhs. Free food and turbans included

You might think a non-Indian showing up at a Sikh event wearing a turban would be the ultimate act of cultural appropriation, mockery or just plain politically incorrectness.
Not so at Saturday's Khalsa Day celebration and parade. In fact, they'll put a turban on anyone who wants one.
"Anybody who comes in (and) wants a turban, they'll tie it for them," said organizer and Kent City Councilwoman Satwinder Kaur.
Both men and women wear turbans in Sikhism.
"Only royalty was allowed to wear turban," Kaur said of 1600s India. "This (wearing a truban) was our own way of saying, 'We are all equal and we're going to start wearing turban.' It was a way of fighting oppression and it became a symbol of our religion."
Khalsa Day commemorates a historical date in Sikhism but the festival is not overtly religious, Kaur said. The important holiday is also a harvest festival.
"It's a celebration," she said.
Food stalls with appetizers, pizza, street food and other Indian food will be set up outside the Showare Center but none of it will be for sale.
"They have a variety of different foods starting in the morning and until the end of day and it's all given out for free," Kaur said.
Sikhism is a non-proselytizing religion, Kaur said.
"In our religion, we don't have people going door to door converting people," she said. "We don't even do that in our temples. We believe in freedom of religion."
All religions and people are welcome at the festival, she said.
Sikhs would like more people to become more comfortable with their presence in society, Kaur said.
"When we have non-Sikhs attending, we like it because it means they are willing to learn about us," she said. "They will tell their kids and neighbors about us. That way, we have allies and our kids don't face bullying and discrimination."
Later in the day, the festival will culminate with a short parade that includes floats, martial arts and singing.
KHALSA DAY CELEBRATION AND PARADE
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday (May 26).
WHERE: Showare Center, Kent.
INFORMATION: https://www.accessoshowarecenter.com/events/2018/khalsa-day-2018-
