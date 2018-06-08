Family and friends gather to support scouts in their Arrow of Light and crossover ceremonies

On a delightfully sunny, pleasantly warm mid-May day lightly touched by a refreshing breeze, the Key Peninsula Civic Center in Vaughn played host to KP Lions Club-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 220 and Cub Scout Pack 222 for impressive Arrow of Light and Cross Over the Bridge ceremonies.
"Arrow of Light is the highest honor a Cub Scout can earn and requires the best effort by the Cub Scout organization to recognize scouts for their achievements with a proper ceremony, including friends and family," Cub leader Andrew Madrid advised.
"The crossover is just as important; it signifies the scouts advancement from cubs to Boy Scouts and the future journey to Eagle Scout. These ceremonies are important to the pack and troop as they come together to make this special occasion happen for the scouts' end of participation in Cub Scouts and a new beginning in Boy Scouts."
Madrid proudly noted, "Our den had seven Arrow of Light scouts from Pack 222 and all crossed over to Troop 220. I felt it was important to include the parents in the ceremony as they were key to the success of their scouts earning this award.”
Asked what he thought of the Arrow of Light and crossover ceremony, new scout James Smith said, "I wish it was smaller with just the scouts and their families.”
As to his future plans in scouting, he replied, "Not sure. ... Have fun!”
Fellow new scout Dominick Meeker made clear, "I plan to stay in scouts and earn my Eagle Scout. I want to go to college to be a scientist."
I learned a lot of planning and teamwork goes into an Arrow of Light and crossover ceremony.
Planning Arrow of Light begins in August. A date is based on the Webelos 2 Den leader's recommendation and usually happens the second week in May. About five months before the ceremony, Pack 222 and Troop 220 leaders finalize the date and time.
Two months from the date, the den and parents finish the last requirements, obtain plaques, engravings, make arrows and plan refreshments after the ceremony. The den leader asks parents and pack leadership to assist, gets ceremonial equipment together, seeks volunteers for the ceremony, coordinates with the troop to set up the bridge and seating for scouts, families and guests.
The day of the event it all comes together.
Parents presented plaques to the soon-to-be scouts and had a big part in helping their scout progress in Cub Scouts and helped to assemble the Arrow of Light award, which is two parts, the plaque and the arrow. Put together they make the Arrow of Light.
The arrow symbolizes everything that is straight and true as the scout should be straight and true in life.
"I had lots of fun in the Cub Scouts on my journey to Arrow of Light,” declared new scout Meilo Madrid. "I'm excited to get my Arrow of Light and cross the bridge to Boy Scouts with my friends and I'm looking forward to the journey in Boy Scouts on the path to Eagle Scout.”
Meilo added, "I'm going to Key Peninsula Middle School next year and be in the school band."
The ceremonial arrow symbolizes the scouts' journey through Cub Scouts and was presented to the scouts by Cub Master Mark Downen.
Arrows were designed and constructed by scouts. The color bands represent the ranks the scout earned and the bands in between represent requirements scouts had to complete to earn that rank.
The feather symbolizes the honor earned by the scouts for achieving the highest rank in Cub Scouts and the five beads represent the final requirements completed to reach Arrow of Light rank.
As a Great Depression kid, I never got mine. The pack folded for lack of funds.
