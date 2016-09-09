Late interception lifts Peninsula to a 27-19 win over Stadium

Peninsula’s Kenny Easton (35) shakes off a tackle by Stadium’s Jalen Scott (34) to score a touchdown in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula forces a fumble on Stadium’s Max Novak in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula cheerleaders warm up before the game. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Cheerleaders and players run out onto the field before the game. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s defense forces a fumble on Stadium’s Jamon Chambers in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin passes in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Stadium’s Max Novak (9), makes a catch in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Stadium’s Daniel Tauaese (97) tries to bring down Peninsula’s Kenny Easton during a run in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Cameron Lewis is brought down after a play in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula players celebrate a touchdown by Evan Johnson (11) in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Fans cheer as the game begins. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s defense swarms Stadium’s Jaden Crooks (12) during a play in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Stadium’s Max Novak (9) makes a diving catch for a touchdown in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Blake Cantu fights through tackles in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
The student section cheers wildly before kickoff. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Kenny Easton drags several Stadium defenders along with him during a run in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula coach Ross Filkins protests a penalty in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Michael Campigotto (26) tackles Stadium’s Ryan Naylor in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Stadium’s Hunter Wendling (1) passes in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Stadium’s Max Novak (9) pulls down a pass under pressure by Peninsula’s Jack Filkins (1) in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Jack Filkins (1) lines up in the setting sunlight for a play in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Stadium’s Ryan Naylor reaches out for a first down as he’s tackled on a fourth-and-inches play in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula students watch the game as the sun sets. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Jackson Reid brings down Stadium’s Jamon Chambers (13) in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Evan Johnson (11) runs after a catch in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Jace Keim tries to avoid a tackle as he runs in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
Peninsula’s Blake Cantu (37) celebrates a late-game interception to seal the win against Stadium. Peninsula High School played Stadium High School in a non-league football game at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 9, 2016.
