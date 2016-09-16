Peninsula takes down Gig Harbor 33-7 in the Fishbowl

Peninsula’s Blake Cantu (37) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula players run to greet fans after the game. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Cody Kanouse yells out to teammates during the game. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Enthusiastic Tides fans cheer before Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula fans let out a cheer before Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula High School players take the field for warm ups before Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Gig Harbor players take the field before Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula High School fan Langley Griffin, 12, does handstands before the Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Liam Collins, Gig Harbor High School class treasurer, shows his school pride before Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Nick Yockey (9) passes in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Joe Weron (54) hits Gig Harbor quarterback Ryan Baerg in the first quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Alex Emery (77) changes protection before a play in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Gig Harbor’s Marc Fletcher (25) runs en route to a touchdown in the second quarter of the Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Braeden Potter (30) sacks Gig Harbor’s Nick Yockey (9) forcing a fumble in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Blake Cantu (37) runs after an interception in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s JT Schmidt (66) lifts up Alex Beloate in celebration after Beloate’s touchdown in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Ryder Johnson (6) passes deep downfield in in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula fans use cellphone lights as they sing a goodbye song to the Gig Harbor High School players during Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Burke Griffin (15) looks to pass in the second quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Ryder Johnson (6) reaches for an extra yard as he’s brought down in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Evan Johnson (11) is tackled by Gig Harbor’s Marc Fletcher (25) in the second quarter. Peninsula’s Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Alex Beloate (4) runs on a sweep in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Kenny Easton (35) runs in the third quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula’s Deboreae McClain (13) breaks loose for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
Peninsula players cheer after beating Gig Harbor 33-7 at the Fishbowl. Peninsula High School played Gig Harbor High School in the Fishbowl at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., on Friday, September 16, 2016.
